SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Box Elder Police Officer will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse. The U.S. Department of Justice says that 35-year-old Ricardo Olandez forced a young girl to have sex with him while he was living at Ellsworth Air Force Base in 2021.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO