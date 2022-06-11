ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a gardening expert – how to use a kitchen waste product to help flowers like roses bloom

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
THERE is a laundry list of ways you can make flowers bloom.

One of them involves a common fruit that you likely have in your pantry, and it's perfect for roses.

A gardening expert has revealed an item that will help flowers like roses bloom Credit: Getty
Banana peels are packed with the nutrients that roses need to thrive Credit: Getty

It's been said that incorporating banana peels into your gardening routine can give a rose the nutrients it needs to survive.

John Dempsey, a gardening expert at Housetastic, spoke to Express.co.uk about the process.

He said: “Applying two or three banana peels to the soil will provide an advantage to newly planted roses.

“You should put a chopped banana peel in the bottom of the hole before inserting the plant and mixing the rest with compost and soil around the new plant.”

Banana peels are packed with nutrients that roses need to thrive.

This includes potassium which aids in the plant's immune system.

Dempsey also stated: “Watering the soil thoroughly afterward will aid in the breakdown of the peels and will support new growth.

“Putting a banana peel on the ground near the base of a rose plant is the simplest way to increase potassium levels.

“Chopping the peel first reduces the time it takes for the peel to degrade, allowing the potassium to reach your plants sooner.”

Adding banana peels to your compost bin is also super beneficial.

Per the expert, they can make the compost richer, which is great for all your plants.

