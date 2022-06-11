ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

I’m an Apple expert – here’s why iOS 16 is going to change your iPhone forever

By Tyler Baum
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxlAH_0g7nhIMP00

INSIDERS have gotten a first look at Apple's next generation of iPhone software that will change the way we interact with our devices.

Niels van Straaten's 1.3million Instagram followers come to him for the word on all things Apple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvUCE_0g7nhIMP00
iOS 16 brings features that once required additional apps in-house
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6Oi6_0g7nhIMP00
Apple has produced billions of phones - make yours unique with customization tools Credit: Apple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbpEM_0g7nhIMP00
Niels van Straaten posts tips and tricks to Instagram daily

iLock screen

"People are really stoked about one of the most distinguishing new features, the new lock screen," van Straaten said.

And for good reason - it's been a while since a component as crucial as the lock screen has gotten a full makeover.

In iOS 16, the lock screen will be action-packed with widgets and customizable interfaces so you can do more while staying present.

Apple Insider reported that only select apps produced by Apple have widgets for the lock screen ready for beta testing and early experimentation.

Widgets for the News, Home, batteries, clock, Fitness, Reminders, Stocks, and Weather have been confirmed.

Van Straaten thinks widgets made by major developers will level up the iPhone's ambient computing ability.

"It will be a very clean and fluid experience with live widgets," van Straaten said.

He gave the example that live widgets will allow you to track an Uber from the lock screen, without having to unlock the device.

All the information that once required opening the phone and selecting an app will come at a glance.

Lastly, notifications have been adjusted a smidge - they will appear at the bottom of the lock screen instead of the middle.

Background remover

"iOS is providing more than just a basic software package, but really trying to like push the boundaries with regards to creativity," van Straaten said.

The background remover tool was demonstrated at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference and is already being lauded by tech magazines as a sleek, impressive addition.

The background remover tool is based on the same technology powering the Visual Lookup feature, which can give information on objects in images.

Using machine learning, the device can "see" objects and look them up, give directions to landmarks in images, or cut the background out.

The cut-outs can be copied and sent via iMessage or saved for later use.

"It works well with portrait photos and food," van Straaten said. He added that the feature can even remove the background from screenshots of videos.

Duplicates

Van Straaten said creativity was at the forefront of iOS 16 and there is nothing more creatively stifling than a device that's moving slow because storage is limited.

The user knows there are hundreds of duplicate photos hogging precious kilobytes, and the software is smart enough to recognize the images as copies.

In iOS 16, users will be able to delete duplicate photos en masse with just a few taps.

The software gives the iPhone a better understanding of itself and what it can do to optimize its own performance for an improved user experience.

The app barons

Apple's new software features bring more utilities in-house and eliminate the need for additional apps.

There are dozens of apps on the App Store that lift images from their backgrounds - and once iOS 16 is live, there will be limited reasons to keep any of them.

Third-party developers are getting eaten up by Apple's expanding capabilities - Van Straaten can personally attest to it.

He expects that PixelMagic, a background removal app he developed and runs at a profit, could end up being a casualty of Apple's software improvements.

If Apple's tools are better than the ones offered by third-party developers, then businesses that use Apple software will be able to execute better and achieve their goals - so long as they don't intersect with Apple's own goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfWFa_0g7nhIMP00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3raj7T_0g7nhIMP00

Van Straaten was able to access a beta version of iOS 16 through a paid developers' account.

He posted a video to his account, @appledsign, on how to swing a beta download onto your device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0HTq_0g7nhIMP00
Fans are impressed by Apple's background remover feature Credit: Twitter/@SnazzyQ

Comments / 7

Related
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Apple Insider#Smart Phone#Ios
shefinds

Turning Off This One Setting On Your Phone Will Make Your Battery Last So Much Longer, According To Experts

As anyone who has left their brightness setting kicked all the way up knows too well, phone settings can make or break your phone when it comes to battery power. Knowing which settings to keep on for the health of your phone and which to turn off can take you far in maintaining your device. But where to start? Turning off this one setting on your phone will make your battery last so much longer, according to experts. (We added a few more settings, for good measure).
CELL PHONES
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
deseret.com

What does putting your phone on airplane mode actually do?

What is “airplane mode,” and how does pressing a button to use it on an iPhone affect a 160-foot long, 100,000-pound airplane?. Why it matters: All flight passengers are asked to switch their phones to airplane mode while traveling on an airplane. Airplane mode shuts off the phone’s transmissions, disabling the ability to connect to cellular networks.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How to see if anyone is secretly logging into your Gmail account

At some point, I started spending far more time in my Gmail account every day than I do in any social media app, the constant influx of messages stacking up at the top of my inbox basically replicating the idea of a News Feed for me (a much more useful one, at that). And, depending on where you work, a Gmail account might be even more essential than that, as it can be a connector to a shared Google calendar or Google Docs arrangement.
INTERNET
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a few months. Originally released in February,...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. As the official start of summer approaches in the northern hemisphere, there's only one thing on the mind of avid deal hunters: Amazon Prime Day. As one of the biggest shopping events of the year, it represents a great opportunity to score some savings on items you've been eyeing over the last few months, with Black Friday-level pricing available across a variety of products. But when exactly is Amazon Prime Day in 2022? Let's speculate!
SHOPPING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
497K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy