Heartbreaking moment Texas school shooting coroner found bodies of teacher and kids he’d known for years

UVALDE'S coroner has recalled the heartbreaking moment he realized he knew the victims of the school shooting when he found their bodies.

Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr headed to the horror scene at Robb Elementary after he received a call alerting him that a mass shooter had unleashed a massacre in the small Texas town.

Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr had the gruesome task of identifying the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Credit: Eulalio Diaz, Jr.

Diaz recalled entering the classroom and realizing that teacher Irma Garcia, who he had known his entire life, was one of the victims

Irma's husband Joe Garcia tragically died from a heart attack just days after the shooting Credit: Garcia Family

He could never have prepared for what he found inside the fourth-grade classroom, where 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos had left two teachers and 19 children dead.

When he entered the bloody scene, Diaz quickly realized that one of the victims was his high school classmate, teacher Irma Garcia, who he had known his entire life.

"I walked around to the desk, and I saw pictures of her family and her behind [the desk]," Diaz recalled. "I came back and realized that was Irma."

Diaz had been a year ahead of Irma in high school, and a year behind her high school sweetheart and husband Joe Garcia.

"I knew both of them, I had worked with Joe previously," Diaz added. "Great people, and I just immediately knew [Irma] was one of the victims."

Tragically, Diaz also quickly recognized one of the children killed in the classroom, sheriff deputy Felix Rubio's daughter Alexandria, 10.

But it wasn't until Diaz got home that night that he started realizing that he knew most of the parents of the children he had identified earlier.

"I know most of the parents, grandparents, cousins, I'm like, oh God, I can't believe this is happening," he said.

"You start putting two and two together and realizing whose child they are, and it just hits real close to home."

The situation got even more tragic a few days after the shooting when Irma's husband Joe died from a heart attack.

"All of us were just heartbroken, this has just devastated the family. Her funeral had already been set... he had made arrangements that morning, and for this to happen…" Diaz said.

"It's just unbelievable, we broke down again. I thought, how much worse can this get? This is already the worst tragedy and then this happens."

As the community deals with the aftermath of one of the most tragic mass shootings in American history, Diaz is still trying to cope with what he saw that day.

For the first time in his life, he has gone to counseling, along with many of the first responders who witnessed the scene.

"Just making sure that I'm okay because I need to cope with it. You always hear of soldiers coming back with PTSD because you see things that are not normal to see," Diaz said.

"And this was not normal to see, so it's gonna take time. There's gonna be things that are gonna be in my head about the scene that is gonna be hard for me to forget, but I hope to forget one day."

Diaz knew the families of most of the children killed inside the Uvalde elementary school Credit: AP

Rojelio Torres, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, is seen in this undated photo Credit: Reuters