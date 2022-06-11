ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Luke Keary's latest head knock sparks fresh fear over his playing future, while NRL great claims Felise Kaufusi deliberately targeted Sam Walker as Roosters star is forced off the field bleeding

By Dan Cancian
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Sydney Roosters' defeat against Melbourne on Saturday was compounded by another head injury to Luke Keary, with the playmaker facing renewed uncertainty over his future.

The 30-year-old left the field for an HIA 30 minutes into the Roosters' 26-18 loss against the Storm at the MCG and did not return.

Attempting to bring down Storm flyer Nick Meaney, Keary fell to the ground and copped the knee of teammate Joey Manu in the back of the head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUCJ2_0g7nhDwm00
Luke Keary did not return after being taken off for an HIA against Melbourne on Saturday

The Roosters halfback had to see a specialist after suffering five head knocks between 2018 and 2019 and missed five weeks of action as a result.

The blow he suffered on Saturday night was the first head knock since 2019 and risks derailing his season, after he missed the majority of the last campaign with an ACL injury.

It also comes at a very delicate juncture of the season for the Roosters, who have slipped to eighth on the ladder and face Parramatta and Penrith in the next fortnight.

'Obviously he got a knock, he was OK in the sheds, but it was enough not to go back on the field, so it was not ideal,' Chooks coach Trent Robinson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P63nn_0g7nhDwm00
The Roosters playmaker suffered five head knocks between 2018 and 2019

Speaking after the game, Roosters captain James Tedesco added: I didn’t really see what happened, I saw him [Keary] down and pointing to his head.

'I’ve seen him go through a hard time [with concussion], it’s a bit of a worry when you see him and he doesn’t come back on. Hopefully it’s not to the [same] extent as it was last time.'

Meanwhile, former NRL great Greg Alexander accused Felise Kaufusi of deliberating targeting Keary's halves partner Sam Walker.

Walker departed for a HIA in the second half, after he was hit by Kaufusi's elbow while trying to tackle the Storm second rower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBsnE_0g7nhDwm00
Sam Walker was also withdrawn after copping a stray elbow from Felise Kaufusi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfHoZ_0g7nhDwm00
The Roosters playmaker left the field with a bloody nose and did not return 

Kaufusi was banned for two games for a similar incident involving Paramatta’s Ryan Matterson last year and Alexander believes he could find himself in hot water again.

'I’ll say it. I think he meant what we saw,' he said on Fox League.

'He knew exactly what he was doing.'

Storm coach Craig Bellamy, however, had a different view of the incident.

'I don’t think he [Kaufusi] was penalised for it, so if there was something wrong with it, the bunker would have stepped in,' the Melbourne boss said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

New Zealand suffer more Covid agony as Michael Bracewell is forced into isolation but Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is set to return to the fold after completing isolation period

New Zealand’s Covid curse has struck again with Trent Bridge debutant Michael Bracewell forced into five days of isolation ahead of next week’s Test series finale in Leeds. Kane Williamson, the Black Caps captain, was forced to watch from his hotel room as England completed an astonishing five-wicket...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Former Derby chairman Andy Appleby officially tables bid to buy the crisis-ridden club after Chris Kirchner's withdrawal plunged the future of the Rams into doubt - and sparked fears they may be unable to start the League One campaign

Former Derby County chairman Andy Appleby has officially launched a bid to take over the club and save it from liquidation after Chris Kirchner's withdrawal plunged the future of the League One side into doubt. Appleby is fronting a consortium, General Sports Worldwide, that wants to buy Derby. GSW are...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Danny Care's return to Eddie Jones' England squad proves age is just a number as Harlequins star eyes World Cup swansong... but he must impress against the Barbarians first

Danny Care has been told age is just a number and that he is in Eddie Jones’ World Cup thoughts after four years in Test exile. Harlequins scrum-half Care, 35, returned to Jones’ squad for the first time since 2018 this week and is in contention to feature against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Kalvin Phillips 'ready to swap Leeds for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola targets the England international'... with Premier League champions confident of securing £50m deal for prized midfielder despite Man United interest

Manchester City are reportedly confident in signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds this summer with Etihad chiefs supposedly confident that the midfielder will push through a deal to leave his boyhood club. The Premier League champions are wasting no time in the transfer market after their recent acquisition of Erling Haaland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Bellamy
Person
James Storm
Person
Mcg
Daily Mail

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe calls on UK Athletics to ditch West Ham talks over £15m deal to leave the London Stadium... as two-time Olympic champion says it would be 'bizarre' not to have a world-class venue for track and field in the capital

Sebastian Coe has stressed it would be ‘bizarre’ for track and field to lose its foothold in London as UK Athletics deliberate over cashing in on their right to use the London Stadium. Under the terms of a 50-year agreement signed in 2013, UKA have access to the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Steph Houghton is left OUT of the England squad for Women's Euro 2022 amid injury struggles, but coach Sarina Wiegman picks Fran Kirby - who has not played since February - for tournament on home turf this summer

Sarina Wiegman admitted leaving England legend Steph Houghton out of her 23-player squad for the Women's Euros was a 'really hard' decision but insisted the veteran defender is 'just not ready to compete'. Houghton had faced a race against time to be fit for this summer's tournament after undergoing surgery...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'It can't always be equal... you've got to park your ego sometimes': New England white-ball coach Matthew Mott is confident he can form successful partnership with Test coach Brendon McCullum

England’s new white-ball coach Matthew Mott has insisted he and Brendon McCullum can make a success of the split-coaching set-up as he prepares for his first one-day assignment in the Netherlands. It is the first time England have separated the roles since late 2012, when Ashley Giles took charge...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

No surprise here! Jonny Bairstow insists the IPL (which paid him £700,000!) was better preparation for Tests than the county championship – despite scoring just 25 in his first three innings against New Zealand

Jonny Bairstow believes the Indian Premier League provided better preparation for Test cricket than red-ball match practice in the County Championship. Bairstow was thrown into the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s immediately after returning from his T20 stint with Punjab Kings in India - where he earned £700,000 - and was out twice cheaply to loose shots. Along with his first innings score from the second Test, he mustered just 25 runs.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrl#Sydney Roosters#The Sydney Roosters#Hia
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'join Tottenham in the race for Richarlison as they look to kick off the Todd Boehly era by beating their London rivals to Everton's £50m-rated star'... with both clubs desperate to close the gap on Man City and Liverpool

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for Everton forward Richarlison, with Thomas Tuchel keen to hijack Antonio Conte's attempts to lure the Brazilian to north London this summer. Richarlison became the saviour of Everton's season in 2021/22, with his five goals in their final 10 games helping the Premier League's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Premier League tightens rules over match postponements for player unavailability - after January's north London derby fiasco - with games only being called off next season in 'truly exceptional' circumstances

The Premier League has stated match postponements for player unavailability will only be granted in 'truly exceptional' circumstances from next season. From the start of the 2022-23 campaign, clubs will also need to prove they have 'taken all reasonable steps' to mitigate any issues to have a game rearranged. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

FLASHBACK: Before Hungary, England last conceded four goals in one match 10 years ago when Roy Hodgson picked a truly bizarre team... including Carl Jenkinson, Leon Osman, Ryan Shawcross and one man who now plays for Ivory Coast!

England suffered their biggest defeat in 94 years when they were thrashed 4-0 by Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday evening. The last time the Three Lions conceded four times in a match was nearly a decade ago when they fielded a bizarre starting line-up in a friendly against Sweden.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Socceroos legend John Aloisi insists Australia CAN reach the knockout rounds of the World Cup despite daunting group draw - as Graham Arnold's side aim for their first tournament win in 12 YEARS

John Aloisi believes Australia can pull off a shock once more and reach the knockout rounds of the World Cup, with the Socceroos desperate for their first tournament win in 12 years. Graham Arnold's side defied the odds on Tuesday morning by beating South American rivals Peru in a nail-biting...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Paul Pogballer! Manchester United outcast shows off his impressive basketball skills while on holiday as he prepares to rejoin Juventus next month following his impending exit from Old Trafford

Paul Pogba has been showing off his impressive basketball skills while on holiday as he edges closer to a return to Italian giants Juventus. The 29-year-old midfielder has posted a number of videos on Instagram of him playing on a basketball court during his break from football. Pogba is often...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer being monitored by more than a dozen Championship clubs including Preston, Watford and West Brom... but Steven Gerrard will give the forward a chance in pre-season before deciding whether to send him out on loan

Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer is a loan target for more than a dozen Championship clubs but is expected to be given a chance by Steven Gerrard on next month's tour of Australia. The forward scored seven times in 20 games last term on loan at Preston, who would like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal will return to pre-season training in less than two weeks with their first friendly taking place before their Big Six rivals' summer clashes as Mikel Arteta begins preparations for another shot at top four

Arsenal will reportedly report for pre-season training in less than two weeks ahead of their first game of the summer in Germany. Mikel Arteta appears keen to get his squad back to London Colney to begin preparations for the 2022-23 season. The Gunners will plot another shot at securing Champions...
MLS
Daily Mail

UEFA plot money-spinning new mini tournament in USA to promote the Champions League, featuring previous winner and three other major clubs despite fixture congestion fears

UEFA are reportedly planning a brand new money-spinning mini tournament in the United States featuring the winner of the Champions League. As it stands, European football's governing body have nothing set in stone but are plotting to hold the competition in the USA. According to L'Equipe, UEFA want to have...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest agree personal terms with Man United goalkeeper Dean Henderson ahead of loan move with option to buy for £20m... with Brice Samba keen to leave the City Ground and sign for Lens

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson on loan with the option to buy for £20million. The goalkeeper has agreed personal terms with the newly-promoted Premier League club, with only the paperwork left to be finalised ahead of his switch to the City Ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

409K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy