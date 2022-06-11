Luke Keary's latest head knock sparks fresh fear over his playing future, while NRL great claims Felise Kaufusi deliberately targeted Sam Walker as Roosters star is forced off the field bleeding

The Sydney Roosters' defeat against Melbourne on Saturday was compounded by another head injury to Luke Keary, with the playmaker facing renewed uncertainty over his future.

The 30-year-old left the field for an HIA 30 minutes into the Roosters' 26-18 loss against the Storm at the MCG and did not return.

Attempting to bring down Storm flyer Nick Meaney, Keary fell to the ground and copped the knee of teammate Joey Manu in the back of the head.

Luke Keary did not return after being taken off for an HIA against Melbourne on Saturday

The Roosters halfback had to see a specialist after suffering five head knocks between 2018 and 2019 and missed five weeks of action as a result.

The blow he suffered on Saturday night was the first head knock since 2019 and risks derailing his season, after he missed the majority of the last campaign with an ACL injury.

It also comes at a very delicate juncture of the season for the Roosters, who have slipped to eighth on the ladder and face Parramatta and Penrith in the next fortnight.

'Obviously he got a knock, he was OK in the sheds, but it was enough not to go back on the field, so it was not ideal,' Chooks coach Trent Robinson said.

The Roosters playmaker suffered five head knocks between 2018 and 2019

Speaking after the game, Roosters captain James Tedesco added: I didn’t really see what happened, I saw him [Keary] down and pointing to his head.

'I’ve seen him go through a hard time [with concussion], it’s a bit of a worry when you see him and he doesn’t come back on. Hopefully it’s not to the [same] extent as it was last time.'

Meanwhile, former NRL great Greg Alexander accused Felise Kaufusi of deliberating targeting Keary's halves partner Sam Walker.

Walker departed for a HIA in the second half, after he was hit by Kaufusi's elbow while trying to tackle the Storm second rower.

Sam Walker was also withdrawn after copping a stray elbow from Felise Kaufusi

The Roosters playmaker left the field with a bloody nose and did not return

Kaufusi was banned for two games for a similar incident involving Paramatta’s Ryan Matterson last year and Alexander believes he could find himself in hot water again.

'I’ll say it. I think he meant what we saw,' he said on Fox League.

'He knew exactly what he was doing.'

Storm coach Craig Bellamy, however, had a different view of the incident.

'I don’t think he [Kaufusi] was penalised for it, so if there was something wrong with it, the bunker would have stepped in,' the Melbourne boss said.