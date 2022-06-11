ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Huge search for missing paraglider last seen crashing into the water by a lifeguard at a popular beach

By Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A huge multi-agency search for a paraglider that reportedly crashed into water off the NSW coast has been halted.

It came after a surf lifesaver spotted a kite surfer or paraglider disappear off Woonona Beach, north of Wollongong, about 2pm on Saturday.

It's believed that the person was last seen about 200 metres offshore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LLns2_0g7nhAIb00
A huge multi-agency search (pictured) for a paraglider that reportedly crashed into water off the NSW coast has been halted
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGB2N_0g7nhAIb00
It came after a life saver spotted what they thought was a kite surfer or paraglider that disappeared off Woonona Beach, north of Wollongong around 2pm on Saturday (pictured, NSW police and ambulance services)

Extensive searches were conducted throughout the day.

The air, sea and land search was halted at 5pm and will continue from 8am on Sunday.

Hazardous surf conditions are likely, with a severe weather warning in place for Wollongong, reported by 9News.

This search comes only months after a man crashed into a tree and became suspended above the ground near Stanwell Tops in Wollongong.

This resulted in multiple rescue resources being deployed to rescue him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bN2Yj_0g7nhAIb00
The air, sea and land search (pictured) was halted at 5pm and will continue from 8am on Sunday 

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguard#Weather Warning#Traffic Accident#Nsw#Stanwell Tops
The Independent

Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

A man who died in a motorcycle crash in Scotland has been named by police.James Meek, from Sunderland, was involved in a collision in Moray on Saturday at about 10.30am.The 27-year-old was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he crashed on the Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm.Emergency services attended, but Mr Meek was pronounced dead at the scene.Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends at this sad timeRoad Policing Sergeant Peter HendersonHis family have asked that they be given privacy to grieve but also want to express their sincere thanks to the people who stopped and...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Single California dad forced to live in TENT with his four young children for six months after wildfire destroyed their home is surprised with new RV home

A single dad who was forced to live in a ramshackle tent compound with his four children for months after a wildfire destroyed their home was surprised with an RV. For six months, single father Eric Hatch and his four children were forced to live in a series of flimsy tents, after the unforgiving Caldor Fire destroyed their home in the now ravaged town of Grizzly Flats, California.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
Complex

18-Year-Old Dies After Hole He and His Sister Were Digging in Sand at New Jersey Beach Collapses

An 18-year-old is dead after becoming trapped in sand while digging a hole with his younger sister at a beach in New Jersey. Per a report from News 12 Westchester, the incident occurred on Tuesday while the man and his 17-year-old sister were “digging a large hole” at a Toms River beach. Both individuals were trapped when the sand collapsed, ultimately resulting in the response of multiple local agencies.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TODAY.com

4 members of the same family killed in Georgia boating accident

Five people died in an accident involving two boats Saturday on the Wilmington River, near Savannah, Georgia. Four of them were members of the local Leffler family. The deceased were identified by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division as: teacher and football coach Christopher David Leffler, 51; his wife, Lori Lynn Leffler, 50; son Zachary James Leffler, 23; other son Nathan Leffler, 17; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37, who was on the other boat.
SAVANNAH, GA
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears

A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

3-year-old killed after bike collides with semi-truck in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 3-year-old died after a crash involving a bike and truck in Uptown Thursday morning. According to police, the child was riding on the back of the bike, with her mother, in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue around 8:18 a.m. Police said the bike and semi-truck were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist lost control and collided with the truck.The child was hit by the truck as a result of the collision. The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Body found in search for missing Bath woman

A woman’s body was discovered in Loch Ness, police have confirmed.The body was found at around 1.45pm on Wednesday, close to the A831 at Drumnadrochit.The family of Bilin Chen, who had been reported missing from Bath in England, have been informed but no formal identification has taken place.[xdelx]Officers from Police Scotland have been liaising with her family.Police do not believe there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Read More Jubilee news: Royal family joins Queen on palace balcony for fly-past
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man and dog on lifelong dream drive from Brazil to Alaska die in crash two days from finish line

A social media influencer and his dog were just two days away from completing a lifelong dream drive to Alaska from Brazil when they died in a car collision.Jesse Koz, a 29-year-old Brazilian national, and his golden retriever Shurastey died instantly on Monday after his 1978 Volkswagen Beetle entered into a head-on crash with a Ford Escape near Selma, Oregon.The driver of the Ford Escape, identified as 62-year-old Eileen Huss, was taken to hospital with injuries, while a toddler in the back of the vehicle was uninjured.Koz had travelled 52,000 miles and across 17 countries in his car with...
SELMA, OR
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

409K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy