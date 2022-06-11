ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazing free iPhone hack gives you instant upgrade – don’t wait to claim it

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpZFZ_0g7nh2K200

YOUR iPhone is just weeks away from a free upgrade – if you know how to claim it.

Apple is launching a huge software update in September but it's possible to get it two months early.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VCzXu_0g7nh2K200
iOS 16 is nearly here – and you can get it early Credit: Apple

Earlier this week at its WWDC 2022 event, Apple unveiled iOS 16.

It's a brand new update that will launch alongside the iPhone 14 in September.

But you'll be able to get it on iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8.

Thankfully there's a trick to accessing it long before September too.

A beta is a trial version of software used by tech companies to test new features.

Right now iOS 16 is in developer beta, so app makers can try it out before it launches.

But in July, iOS 16 will enter public beta – so any keen Apple fans can join in.

This means you can have the new iOS for a couple of months before all of your pals get it.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows, though.

You definitely need to consider whether installing an iOS beta is right for you.

Ultimately it's still test software, so you can encounter bugs – sometimes very serious.

So if you only have one iPhone, it might be frustrating to use a new iOS.

That said, the iOS public beta is usually fairly stable so you shouldn't find too many devastating issues.

You'll also want to make sure you've backed up all of your data before installing a new iOS.

The new iOS 16 update adds loads of clever tricks, including the ability to unsend and edit iMessages.

It also introduces a brand new Lock Screen that you can totally customise.

And it'll even support widgets on the Lock Screen too.

How to join iOS 16 beta

To join the iOS beta, you simply need to head over to the Apple website.

You can sign up for the iOS 16 beta here.

"New public betas for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16, HomePod software version 16 and watchOS 9 are coming soon," Apple explains.

"As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you can take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think."

You'll need to sign up and enrol your devices, which will give you the opportunity to test the latest iOS 16 features once the public beta is live.

The beta will also feature a special app called Feedback Assistant where you can report any issues you find.

You'll need a valid Apple ID, and that's it – no fees or compensation involved.

Installing the beta also won't affect your hardware warranty.

You can leave the beta at any time.

