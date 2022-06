Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Heat stress concerns will continue through Saturday as hot high pressure becomes entrenched over the region. Afternoon heat indices will near 105 degrees in many locations through the end of the week, with some locations possibly exceeding this threshold. Stay tuned for any upgraded heat outlooks and possible heat advisories being issued. Be sure to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, take frequent breaks and never leave pets or kids in hot cars.

JACKSON, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO