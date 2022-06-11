ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

‘It’s super inconsistent’ – F1 star Yuki Tsunoda slams FIA over decision making and inconsistent penalties this season

By Ben Hunt
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGbpq_0g7nbDag00

FORMULA ONE driver Yuki Tsunoda says he has no trust in the FIA due to their shoddy decision making.

F1's governing body has come in for criticism for their inconsistent penalties - even after replacing former race director Michael Masi after he fudged the Abu Dhabi GP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcPe9_0g7nbDag00
Tsunoda has 11 points in the Drivers World Championship Credit: Getty

At the last race, the result of the Monaco GP was subjected to a protest from Ferrari following no punishments for Red Bull's Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez, despite both drivers appearing to cross the pit exit lines.

Both drivers were let off - despite other drivers being punished for the same infringement in the past.

Tsunoda received two penalties at last year's Austrian Grand Prix for crossing the pit entry line and the Japanese driver says it is "super inconsistent".

He said: "I'm not trusting the FIA. Every time it's super inconsistent. I have already got four reprimands, and the last time in Monaco, I still don't know why.

"Other drivers were doing even worse things and they don't have any investigation, whereas in other races they [the FIA] were suddenly getting strict.

"So if someone crosses the white line there would be a penalty for some races.

"I'll just stick to what the regulation [says] and try not get in any trouble."

Tsunoda reckons part of the inconsistencies come with the FIA picking two race directors, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, to replace Masi.

He added: "It is a completely different style of race director. I'm not saying fully negative things, because it is also good that they try to make it consistent and to be fair.

"But a lot of things - racing incidents or traffic management and those things, I think Masi had more experience.

