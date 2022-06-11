ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Final trailer for Jordan Peele's new sci-fi horror movie 'Nope' reveals a shiny flying saucer

By Jeff Spry
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

If he’d tried for a hundred years, Academy Award-winning director Jordan Peele could not have timed the box office release of his new sci-fi horror film, "Nope," more perfectly.

With senate hearings, NASA panels , and special committees being formed to investigate the proliferation of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) sightings, and public interest in UFOs spiking like gasoline prices around the world, a scary summer movie wrapped around the enigma of flying saucers and extraterrestrials seems appropriately ripe for the times.

Peele has often been cited as the modern Alfred Hitchcock, with his obsessive attention to cinematic details, complex storytelling that constantly subverts expectations, matched with timely personal comments on racism and xenophobia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jv4Cl_0g7nb2xw00

A flying saucer lands in in a field in Jordan Peele's new sci-fi horror movie "Nope." (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Now he's brought his entire creative tool box to the sci-fi genre in "Nope," a title which was believed by some to be an acronym for "Not Of Planet Earth," or just what audiences are going to shout out in disbelief when they witness the bizarre on-screen spectacle. A final suspense-filled trailer was just released by Universal Pictures that delivers much more about what's in store for horror audiences when it's finally released on July 22.

With cryptic early teasers of bodies flying into a stormy sky, vanishing horses, and a skeletal veiled figure sitting in arena bleachers, it’s been tough to figure out exactly what the premise and plot are for "Nope." Now Peele has tipped his hand a little more with this new peek at the film’s many mysteries, including a glimpse of a gleaming silver saucer. Have a look, but don’t insist on fully comprehending what's going on as that's all part of Peele's tantalizing puzzle box fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqLbA_0g7nb2xw00

A poster for the sci-fi horror film "Nope" from Jordan Peele. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)
Related Stories

Best space horror movies
5 most realistic space movies
Best sci-fi movies of all time

"Nope" stars Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya as siblings James and Jill Haywood, a California family operating a remote horse training facility for Hollywood. Strange occurrences are happening on their ranch to both humans and animals and all signals point to some diabolical shenanigans perpetrated by aliens or UFOs .

When they take matters into their own hands and decide they're going to become famous by capturing actual footage of the extraterrestrials and their craft, the real skin-stealing horrors begin to materialize.

Also joining the cast are "The Walking Dead’s" Steven Yeun as rodeo ringleader Ricky "Jupe" Park, and Brandon Perea as tech salesman Angel Torres and the great Michael Wincott of "The Crow" and "The Doors" fame playing grizzled documentarian Angel Torres, who are both helping the Haywoods make a fortune by providing solid proof of the existence of UFOS, or perhaps reveal it all as an elaborate hoax or nightmarish visions. Remember that trailers can be very deceiving!

So does the master magician Jordan Peele still have something else up his sleeve when "Nope" unspools in theaters, tricking us with clever misdirection, or should we be watching the skies until July?

"Nope" lands in theaters on July 22.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Amber Heard Has 3 Movies on the Way Despite Johnny Depp Verdict

Amber Heard has three projects in the pipeline. The movies have been overshadowed by the $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, filed against her in 2019. The case finally went to trial in April and ended on Wednesday with Depp being awarded $10.35 million and Heard $2 million.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Will Smith is 'devising his big movie comeback with self-produced I Am Legend sequel'... after Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy

Will Smith is allegedly devising his big movie comeback, following his highly-publicised Oscars controversy in March were he slapped Chris Rock on-stage. Having been slapped with a ban on attending The Academy Awards for ten years, the actor, 53, is reportedly taking matters into his own hands with a self-produced sequel to his 2007 film, I Am Legend, via his company Westbrook Media.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Washington Examiner

'Better than that old man': Saudi man proposes to Amber Heard on Instagram

A private Instagram message sent to actress Amber Heard was leaked and translated from Arabic to reveal a marriage proposal. The screengrab recording of the voice message appears to have been leaked by the sender himself, with his dialect seeming to point to Saudi Arabian nationality. This comes days after Heard's verdict was announced, finding that she was partially defamed by ex-husband Johnny Depp, who won all of his defamation claims.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Brandon Perea
Person
Michael Wincott
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Keke Palmer
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi Movies#Flying Saucer#Horror Film#Academy Award#Senate#Uap#Universal Pictures
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘Mini R. Kelly Situation’: Mom Claims Ezra Miller Physically Assaulted Her, Brainwashed 18-Year-Old

Click here to read the full article. The parents of Gibson Iron Eyes — a Standing Rock activist who Ezra Miller met when Gibson was 12 — are seeking a protective order on behalf of the now-18-year-old, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone. Gibson’s parents claim their child is facing mental health struggles, is being groomed and controlled by Miller, and that the actor gave them a high dose of LSD earlier this year. In documents filed at the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court on Tuesday, Gibson’s parents — Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle — filed a petition...
MENTAL HEALTH
digitalspy.com

Chris Evans addresses one condition of returning as Captain America

Marvel icon Chris Evans claims a proposed return to the role of Captain America would need to be "perfect" for him to accept. The actor, who'll chase down Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man next month, played the First Avenger for eight years overall, hanging up the stars and stripes vibranium shield in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NME

Watch Christina Aguilera and Mya perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ at LA Pride

Christina Aguilera was joined on stage by Mya to perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ during her headline set at LA Pride on Saturday (June 11). The track, which was originally released in 1974 by Eleventh Hour, was re-recorded by Mya, Lil Kim, Christina Aguilera and Pink for the soundtrack to 2001’s Moulin Rouge!. It subsequently went to Number One in both the US and UK.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp 'Cry-Baby' Motorcycle Up for Auction

There's a rare piece of Johnny Depp movie history hitting the auction block ... and the timing couldn't be better for the motorcycle he used in "Cry-Baby" to pull in 6-figures. The bike is sick ... it's a 1955 Harley Davidson Model K ... and it's the same one used...
CELEBRITIES
Space.com

Space.com

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy