10 Pop Culture Books and Hollywood Memoirs to Binge Read This Summer

Bust out your crisp linen and the “good” vodka. It’s time to live life like Ina Garten. You sip cold white wine on a patio as you watch the ocean. Blue waves cascade into puffs of white foam once they meet the sand. You delight in the world’s natural beauty. As the sun sets in streams of pink and apricot over the sea, you take off your trusty straw hat, shake your head and savor the salt on your scalp. Time to go home. Barefoot at dusk, you mosey toward your house, nodding at a neighbor and foraging some gorgeous lavender on your way. As you step inside, the scents of roasting chicken and fresh linen tell you you’re home. You step into your kitchen, where the wainscoting is white, and the silver is vintage. After dinner, there will be freshly picked berries and freshly whipped cream. The space is full of cool tones, but the fire keeps it warm.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO