ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

'We're going to be OK': Community pays respects to family of five killed by an escaped inmate

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xK30i_0g7nBnJQ00

A large crowd filled Champion Forest Baptist Church for the Collins in northwest Harris County.

Five caskets were covered in flowers, and four were draped with jerseys.

The service is to remember Mark Collins and his four grandsons - siblings Waylon, Carson, Hudson, and their cousin Bryson.

Saturday's service was filled with tears but also laughter as the community remembered a grandfather and four boys who lit up their world.

In front of a packed church, the family admitted that there is only one word to describe their feelings- devastation.

"This is devastation," said Chris Collins, who lost his father and all three of his sons, sharing his pain but taking time to comfort the crowd.

"And while we're hurting more than we could ever possibly imagine, we will be OK," said Chris Collins.

Mark Collins is remembered as an excellent man devoted to his faith, family, and friends.

Waylon, who had just graduated from Tomball High School, was a charismatic, baseball-loving leader, idolized by his younger brothers and cousins.

Carson, who at just 16 years old was described as a man among boys, was tender-hearted and loved football.

Hudson was the 11-year-old snuggler. He was intelligent, empathetic, and loved golf. Hudson was baptized in the family pool just days before his death.

And 11-year-old Bryson, who was everyone's best friend, loved being a big brother and who, for his 6th birthday, requested a Jesus-themed party.

The family is leaning into that faith.

"Even that night before we had all the information and knew anything, I looked up at my backyard, and I said, 'God tell me my babies are OK.' And almost audibly, I could hear, 'They're OK. I've got them. They're OK.' No, it was not the OK that a flesh and blood father wanted. But in that moment, I had the most supernatural peace I'd ever had in my entire life," Chris Collins said.

The communities in Tomball and Magnolia pour love and comfort into this family, and in return, Chris shares their deep gratitude.

"And the love that's been shown to our family has been one of the most overwhelming things we've ever experienced. And we thank you for that. And we thank you for your continued prayers and love and friendships," Chris Collins said.

Saturday's service was filled with tears but also laughter as the community remembered a grandfather and four boys who lit up their world.

A week after law enforcement discovered the bodies of a Houston-area grandfather and his four young grandsons, medical examiners disclosed that all five died of gunshot and stab wounds.

Homicide was ruled as the manner of death for Mark Collins and his grandsons - Waylon, Carson, Hudson, and Bryson Collins, according to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Authorities believe their deaths are tied to inmate Gonzalo Lopez's flight from the law after he broke free from a prison transport bus last month. It's believed that Lopez broke into several homes in Leon County, which is halfway between Houston and Dallas, including a family ranch belonging to the Collins.

A law enforcement source told Eyewitness News that
Lopez's fingerprints were found at the Collins' home.

That connection was the driving force behind investigators returning to the home in Centerville. Several agencies, including lead investigators and the Texas Rangers, performed a walkthrough and investigated what may have happened at the ranch.

As for the Collins' autopsies, medical examiners gave distinguishing remarks for three victims. The documentation showed that Mark, 66, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen and sharp force injuries.

Waylon, 18, a recent Tomball High School grad, also had sharp force injuries but suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Bryson, one of two 11-year-olds killed, died of a stab wound in the back.

"Gunshot wounds and stab wounds" were listed for the deaths of 16-year-old Carson and 11-year-old Hudson.

All five people listed their date of death as June 2, 2022.

SEE ALSO: Texas prison officials suspend inmate transports as Gonzalo Lopez's escape under review

For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 9

David S
4d ago

RIP this hurts. My deepest and sincere condolences to everyone affected by the senseless act by a monster. I'm so sorry.

Reply
10
Slam Dunk
4d ago

My deepest condolences to the Collins family. I'm originally from Leon County and it saddens me this awful thing has happened in this beautiful, peaceful place or anywhere else.

Reply
4
Estella Henry
4d ago

There are No Words to express the pain the family and friends must be feeling at this evil monsters act..May God Be with Them. RIP🙏

Reply
4
Related
timesnewsexpress.com

Jilted ex shoots Houston mom, ‘executes’ her young daughter: cops

A 9-year-old Houston, Texas, girl was “executed” and her mother was wounded when the woman’s ex-boyfriend opened fire because he was upset about their split, authorities said. The mom had been watching a movie with her children in her apartment when her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones, showed...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Argument between 2 friends ends in deadly shooting in Tomball, sheriff says

TOMBALL, Texas – An argument between two men ended in a deadly shooting in Tomball Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies with Precinct 4 were called to the 24700 block of Oconee Drive for reports of a shooting. According to HCSO, a man told authorities he had just shot his friend in the stomach.
TOMBALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Rangers#Violent Crime#Tomball High School
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PRISON BUS BREAKS DOWN ON I-45

Law enforcement is assisting TDCJ on I-45 northbound at FM 830 after a transport bus broke down. DPS and Conroe Police will remain on the scene until a replacement bus arrives to transfer the prisioners.
CONROE, TX
Oxygen

Houston Man Wanted For Murder Of Missing Woman After Allegedly Looking Up How To Hide A Body

A Texas man is wanted for the murder of a missing woman after investigators say he purchased suspicious items and searched various ways to get rid of a body. Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, was charged Wednesday in connection with the murder of Felicia Johnson, 24, who disappeared after leaving a hotel in Houston on April 16, according to police. Detectives with the Houston Police Department say they believe Nwobodo killed Johnson soon after and disposed of her body “within the next few days.”
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Missing Juvenile - Blake Bailey

HOUSTON, TX -- 15 year old Blake Bailey left his home located in the Bridges of Lake Houston subdivision at approximately 3:00am last night. He is believed to be with his girlfriend, 19 year old Kayleighanna Jennings who resides in Walden on Lake Houston. He is described to be 5'10',...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Timeline reveals chilling details of Felicia Johnson's disappearance

HOUSTON — The search continues for the body of Felicia Johnson as well as for the man charged with her murder. The 24-year-old from California went missing in Houston on April 16. Houston Police have named Chukweubuka Nwobodo, 28, the suspect in the killing. He's been charged with murder and tampering with evidence but is still on the run.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Houston police searching for man who they say ‘executed’ 9-year-old girl

Authorities in Houston are searching for a man who allegedly “executed” a girl and injured her mother on Monday night. Police told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that Jeremiah Jones, 22, went to a home in the Heights area, where his ex-girlfriend and three of her children, ages 1, 3 and 9 were staying.
ABC13 Houston

Police looking for gunman accused of shooting woman on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a shooter that police said left a woman dead in southeast Houston. Officers said the woman was shot while riding in a car at about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 8100 block of Gulf Freeway. A black SUV with out-of-state plates pulled...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy