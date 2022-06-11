ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis: ‘Love U Baby’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Standing by her man’s side. Hours after Justin Bieber opened up about his health scare, in which half his face is paralyzed, wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) has broken her silence.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Read article

“I love u baby,” the model, 25, captioned an Instagram Story post on Friday, June 10, resharing Justin’s initial social media message.

The 28-year-old Canada native, for his part, posted a two-minute video on his Instagram page hours earlier, asking fans to “keep me in your prayers” amid his recent health struggles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KE0qI_0g7n55MG00
Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/Instagram

“I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” Justin — who has battled Lyme disease for years — said in the social media clip, revealing one side of his face is stationary. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”

Aww! Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin’s Most Romantic Quotes

Read article

He continued: “I’m just physically, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously, my body is telling me I need to slow down.”

The “Yummy” performer, who is currently participating in his headlining Justice World Tour , announced he will be taking time off from the show to rest and recuperate to get back to “what I was born to do.” Justin shared he has started doing facial exercises to further aid his recovery.

“Been getting progressively harder to eat which has been extremely frustrating,” the Grammy winner added in an Instagram Story update later that day. “Please pray for me.”

Justin’s health challenge comes three months after Hailey was hospitalized with a blood clot in her brain . Stephen Baldwin ’s daughter later revealed in an April YouTube video that she had been diagnosed with a Grade 5 PFO — Patent Foramen Ovale, which is a flaplike opening in the heart that was repaired via surgery .

“Justin has been worried sick,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March of the “Baby” crooner, noting that he has been “spending every moment” beside the Rhode beauty entrepreneur. “[He] feels very out of control of the situation.”

Celebrity Health Scares

Read article

The musician — who wed Hailey in 2018 — broke his silence on her stroke-like health scare during his Denver, Colorado, live show on March 16.

“It’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs. You can’t really control much,” Justin said, between songs, at the time. “Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife … but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong .”

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
Distractify

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Become a Sensation on TikTok Because of Her Dance Skills

Few people on Earth have a bigger head start than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is the child of two of the most famous people on the planet. Even so, it's hard to deny that Shiloh appears to have a significant talent of her own. In a series of recent videos that have made their way onto TikTok, Shiloh has been seen dancing to popular songs, and those videos are going viral not just because of her parents, but also because of her evident dance skills.
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Stephen Baldwin
Person
Justin Bieber
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee breaks silence as she mourns death of fire victim

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee has shared a heartbreaking statement after escaping a fire at her recording studio last week. The musician left the burning building with her producer, but tragically a third person lost their life. In a message posted on Instagram, Aimee named the victim, Nathan Avery Edwards, known...
MUSIC
The US Sun

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: What virus is Justin Bieber battling?

JUSTIN Bieber announced via his Instagram that he'd need an undetermined period off from his concert tour due to a scary health diagnosis. The star explained that he'd been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, affecting his ear and facial muscles. What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?. Ramsay Hunt Syndrome occurs in...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding: See which family, friends attended

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday, and the guest list was very exclusive. Page Six learned that approximately 50 people were invited, and just one family member from Spears’ side reportedly made the cut. The pop icon’s brother, Bryan Spears, was the only relative on the bride’s side to snag an invitation, according to TMZ, although it appears he did not attend anyway. It is unclear which of Asghari’s family members made it to the nuptials, although he’s very close to his sisters, Maddie Asghari and Fay Asghari. The celebrities in attendance included Madonna, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Kathy...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Lyme
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy star delights fans with major baby news ahead of season finale

Congratulations are in order for Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack and his wife Erin Slaver who have announced the birth of their second child!. The actor, who has been playing Dr Atticus 'Link' Lincoln on the ABC medical drama since 2018, took to Instagram to announce the news that their bundle of joy - who they have named Cielle Estee Carmack - had arrived a few weeks earlier than expected. In the photos, the 41-year-old actor could be seen holding his newborn daughter in his arms, with Erin resting her head on his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Cooper Noriega's family breaks silence on his death: 'My boy was a believer'

Cooper Noriega's family is speaking out on the tragic death of the popular TikTok creator, who was found dead in his car on Thursday, June 9. He was 19 years old. "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop," the statement shared on his Instagram said. "His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy."
BURBANK, CA
UPI News

Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram

June 12 (UPI) -- Country music superstar Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post Sunday that he has been battling stomach cancer. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

151K+
Followers
18K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy