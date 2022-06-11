Extending a helping hand

Greetings readers! This is the day that the Lord has made! Let us rejoice and be glad in it! We have been busy as bees here at the center. Enjoying the company of our friends and having so much fun! Ms. Diane Cromartie from the Harrells Nutrition Site introduced us to a new word game the other day. It was so much fun y’all! We will be enjoying the Word Game again soon and are looking forward to our Grab Bag Games. Y’all come enjoy some fun and games with us soon! If anyone would like to donate any prizes for our BINGO games or Grab Bag games, please give us a call Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 pm. We’re looking forward to hearing from you all soon!

Thank you to Ms. Mable for instructing our computer classes! Our class participants are enjoying themselves and have been learning so much! There’s one lady who comes to mind when I think of the class. She has asked to remain anonymous but her desire to gain more knowledge is there! She is the model student in her dedication and desire to learn. God bless her and everyone who wants to learn more. Y’all there’s still room and time to sign up if you want to get more computer skills. It is never too late to learn- trust me, I know.

June 15 is National Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The National Center on Elder Abuse distinguishes between seven different types of elder abuse. These include physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, financial/material exploitation, neglect, abandonment, and self-neglect. If you or anyone you know may be dealing with a case of elder abuse, please call our local Social Services to report the incident. Our elderly population are pearls of wisdom to be admired, adored, revered, and respected. There is no future without a past.

I really enjoy listening to music. Do you? One of my dear friends and helpers, Mary Smith and I attended a conference on music and its hidden health benefits. I’d like to share with you all some of the things we have learned. Music is profoundly linked to personal memories. Our brains are hard-wired to connect music with long-term memory. Even for people with severe dementia, music can tap deep emotional recall. Listening to music calms chaotic brain activity. Music has been recognized as a healing therapy for neurological disease or injury and benefits overall health and tranquility. Music therapy has been a proven way to counteract dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. We use music to make our lives better. Whether we need help socially, cognitively, physically, emotionally, or developmentally, music can help us get better. When used properly, music can be an incredibly powerful treatment tool. And not just because it’s fun, relaxing, and motivating, but because music has a very positive impact on our brains and out bodies. Let’s turn our radios on today and listen to our favorite songs to help us in ways we could never have imagined.

Children live what they learn. When children live with criticism, they learn to condemn. When children live with hostility, they learn to fight. When children live with ridicule, they learn to be shy. When children live with shame, they learn to feel guilty. When children live with tolerance, they learn to be patient. When children live with encouragement, they learn confidence. When children live with security, they learn to have Faith. When children live with fairness, they learn justice. When children live with praise, they learn to appreciate. When children live with approval, they learn to like themselves. When children live with acceptance and friendship, they learn to find love in the world. Let’s keep in mind that our children reflect what we put into them. Love is the answer to almost everything.

Several years ago, we were asked by our director at the time to write a vision statement. My vision/mission statement that I always do my best to live and learn by. My mission is to extend a “helping hand” to elderly, not concerning their residential distance. I am obligated to provide health, help, comfort, support, and services to any senior that is in need, despite their disability, circumstance, or physical ability.

Comfort: Being able to get out and about offers both physical and mental health benefits to seniors. Physical health benefits of activity include increased stamina and energy, a strengthened heart, lower blood pressure and improved digestion and sleep. In addition, activity improves mood, releases stress, and increases mental alertness. When able, we should provide comfort to our seniors especially today.

Service: Service can be provided by supplying transportation freely to doctor appointments, giving free help in any area needed. Service is very important especially if they are not able to physically provide for themselves. Help- Seniors are not receiving enough help, especially the help that they deserve. The scripture declares that the elders who rule well are considered worthy of double honor, especially those who labor in preaching and teaching. (1 Timothy 5:17) Our seniors are precious, and are allowed but so much, but their health only forbids selectively, so we must keep them in present help.

Psalm 23 — The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters; He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for Hid name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil; for you are with me, your rod, and your staff they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you have anointed my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of our life; and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

In closing, let us LIVE, LOVE, and LAUGH without limits!