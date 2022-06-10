ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

CATS bus catches fire near Mall of La. due to mechanical issues

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Capital Area Transit System (CATS) bus caught fire near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday, June...

WAFB

Baton Rouge Fire makes 2 separate arson arrests

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fugitive task force helped investigators put two alleged arsonists behind bars on Tuesday, June 14. A spokesperson with BRFD said they arrested Jennifer Lindsay Ray, 38, and Lacey Nicole Bonaventure, 36, for two separate arsons. Ray is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies rescue teens who got lost on bayou while frogging

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office rescued four teens that were lost in Chene Blanc Bayou on Tuesday, June 14, officials said. LPSO said the teens intended to go frogging but quickly got turned around. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, their cell phones...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Three injured after car crash ends in LSU Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say three people were injured after a car somehow ended up in the LSU Lakes near Dalrymple Drive on Sunday evening, June 12. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the Dalrymple Drive/ April Street area regarding a car that left the roadway and entered the lake.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police: Missing teen girl found safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a teen girl, who was reported missing, has been found safe. BRPD said Aria Washington, 16, was unharmed and has been reunited with her family. She was reported missing after last being seen on Monday, June 13, in the...
WAFB

West Garfield Street house fire ruled arson, displaces 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A house fire that displaced three people was ruled as arson, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of W. Garfield Street, not far from River Road, on Saturday, June 11. Firefighters...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Blue Bayou Water Park announces opening date

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the area’s largest water attractions is set to open after previous delays due to staffing shortages. The Blue Bayou Water Park and the Dixie Landin’ Theme Park, located off Highland Road at Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, will open Wednesday, June 15.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four men were wounded in a hail of gunfire early Sunday (June 12) outside a Tulane Avenue nightclub, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred outside Club Pressure, a nightclub in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue. Police said the shooting was reported at 3:53 a.m., three minutes after a stunning, 17-second fusillade of gunfire was captured on surveillance video from a homeowner who lives more than two blocks away.
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Highland Road near East Buchanan Street, according to officials. Police say a male victim was shot, but they have no update on his condition at this time. The investigation is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting on Gus Young Avenue leaves multiple people hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were taken to a hospital Saturday morning after a shooting on Gus Young Avenue, according to first responders. The extent of the victims’ injuries are unknown at this time. Additional details will be provided once they become available. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting on Gardere Lane; EBRSO investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a double shooting early Saturday morning that left one person dead and another person hurt. Emergency officials report the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Gardere Lane, near Ned Avenue. A...
WAFB

Saharan dust prompts third-straight Air Quality Alert

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana DEQ has issued another AIR QUALITY ALERT for Wednesday in response to the continued influx of Saharan dust. An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect for Tuesday. It will be the third consecutive ‘Code Orange’ day for the entire WAFB area (including Louisiana and SW Mississippi) as elevated particulate concentrations across the region will be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

List of Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several major Juneteenth events are happening this weekend in Baton Rouge. The Terral Jackson Sr. Ole School Variety Greek Show is happening Friday, June 17 at the Southern University F.G. Clark Activity Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. More than 15 Greek step teams will be competing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BREC hosts drag brunch at end of June; event sold out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is hosting a drag brunch near the end of June called ‘Baddies Who Brunch.’. It’s taking place on Saturday, June 25, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Independence Event Center, which is located at 7800 Independence Boulevard. According to BREC’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Botanic Garden

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For 40 years, Independence Park was the first airport in Baton Rouge. But after the airfield moved, it was turned into a large botanic garden. Even an early start is not enough for volunteer Claire Fontenot and her friends to avoid the summer heat at this downtown Baton Rouge garden.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Sorrento warns about someone potentially posing as census worker

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Someone potentially posing as a census worker has been showing up at residents’ doors, according to Sorrento leaders. Leaders said they have been notified about this happening just in the past few days. The town added it has not been informed by the United States Census Bureau about door-to-door interviews this year.
SORRENTO, LA
WAFB

WAFB

