Anthony Davis came in for a ton of criticism online this season. His inability to stay healthy and affect winning even when he did manage to get on the court disappointed a lot of the Los Angeles Lakers fans that were watching. AD has shown that he has what it takes to be a Top 5 player in the league, but ever since the Lakers won the championship in 2020, he hasn't shown anything more than brief glimpses of that.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO