(802) 251 – 8115. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone using this link:. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09. The “Meeting ID” for this meeting is:. 835 1543 5412. Passcode: 701954. You also can call in using your telephone. by dialing any of these toll–free numbers in the...

2 DAYS AGO