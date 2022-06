Sun-splashed regalia shimmered on the field while throngs of family members and friends in the stands scanned the sea of students for their graduate. Northwestern University’s 164th Commencement returned to its traditional home in Ryan Field on Monday, June 13, for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the words of graduating senior Elizabeth Sperti, it was “reclaimed.”

