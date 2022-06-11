ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Man accused of kidnapping, raping aspiring actress will stand trial despite motion to dismiss case

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPaCO_0g7mUfiM00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of raping an aspiring actress and kidnapping her and her son filed a demand to be tried at a later date, but a Gwinnett County judge denied it.

On April 7, 2016, Jokisha Brown and her son, Jack Collier, told police that her ex-boyfriend, Alfredo Capote attacked them.

Three months later, Brown was shot and killed inside of her car in Fulton County. So far, no one has been charged in Brown’s murder. Police called Capote a “person of interest” in her murder.

In 2017, the Gwinnett County grand jury charged Capote with kidnapping, rape, armed robbery and other crimes against Brown and Collier

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After a year-long nationwide manhunt, Capote was finally captured in Louisiana and convicted of financial crimes.

He was sentence to 62 months in federal custody in Louisiana. He was set to be released this month.

In January, Capote’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case based on a alleged mistake by the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office. Capote’s lawyers said prosecutors failed to respond to a request to transfer Capote back to Georgia for trial.

On Thursday, Judge Tracey Mason denied the motion, saying there was no evidence to show the request for transfer was ever sent.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear when the trial is set to begin.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett deputy recovering after being shot following police chase, stand-off; suspect in custody More than 40 cop cars surrounded Sweetwater Road in Gwinnett County after a deputy was shot Friday evening.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County police searching for murder suspect

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department is asking the community to be on the look out for an alleged murdered. Department officials report Brandon Williams-Griffin is wanted in connection with a June 10 murder on Meadow Ridge Court in Rex. He is described as a black male with...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Police: Shooting between family members kills 1 at Ga. hospital

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say one person was killed and another critically hurt when family members began shooting at each other at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton says the family came to the hospital after a separate incident in nearby DeKalb County late Sunday. Hampton says the scene […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS 46

UPDATE: Henry County Sheriff’s deputy has died, official cause of death unknown

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died, according to HCSO. The deputy has been identified as Sgt. Sean M. Free. Although it was initially reported on social media and by local media outlets that the deputy died of a heat stroke, HCSO says that the cause of death has not been determined yet by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Murder#Violent Crime#Collier Lsb Download#Wsb Tv
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested after series of armed robberies in McDonough

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough said they arrested a man in a series of armed robberies at area Dollar General stores. The robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Antwaun Thomas, 18, was charged with armed robbery. McDonough police escort 18-year-old Antwaun Thomas from a Dollar General store he is accused...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Viral videos depict moments after shooting outside Grady Hospital

Police said the fight spilled over from a shooting at a Kroger in DeKalb County. Some of them got into an argument, which escalated into gunfire. Police officials wouldn't talk about the DeKalb incident, but department sources say it could be a fatal drive-by shooting that happened early in the evening on Flat Shoals Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 killed in shooting in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a person was killed in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At around 9:30pm Tuesday, officers received a call about a person shot. The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Thomasville...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Henry County police search for alleged pellet, or bb gun, shooter

Henry County police are searching for an individual who they say struck bystanders in three separate incidents involving pellet and bb gun shootings. Authorities reported that the youngest victim was eight-years-old. Police said they also are investigating attacks reported from Jonesboro and McDonough.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy