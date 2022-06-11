Man accused of kidnapping, raping aspiring actress will stand trial despite motion to dismiss case

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of raping an aspiring actress and kidnapping her and her son filed a demand to be tried at a later date, but a Gwinnett County judge denied it.

On April 7, 2016, Jokisha Brown and her son, Jack Collier, told police that her ex-boyfriend, Alfredo Capote attacked them.

Three months later, Brown was shot and killed inside of her car in Fulton County. So far, no one has been charged in Brown’s murder. Police called Capote a “person of interest” in her murder.

In 2017, the Gwinnett County grand jury charged Capote with kidnapping, rape, armed robbery and other crimes against Brown and Collier

After a year-long nationwide manhunt, Capote was finally captured in Louisiana and convicted of financial crimes.

He was sentence to 62 months in federal custody in Louisiana. He was set to be released this month.

In January, Capote’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case based on a alleged mistake by the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office. Capote’s lawyers said prosecutors failed to respond to a request to transfer Capote back to Georgia for trial.

On Thursday, Judge Tracey Mason denied the motion, saying there was no evidence to show the request for transfer was ever sent.

It’s unclear when the trial is set to begin.

