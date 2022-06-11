NEW WIDE ZONE «IDENTITY» UNDER LUKE GETSY || CHICAGO BEARS

The Cleveland Browns acquired star quarterback Deshaun Watson in March and are looking to trade former starter Baker Mayfield to any would-be buyer ahead of training camp sessions. Mayfield has repeatedly been linked with a Carolina Panthers side looking for an upgrade over Sam Darnold, and both signal-callers are owed roughly $18.86 million in fully guaranteed money for 2022. Thus, some have speculated the Browns and Panthers could merely swap signal-callers in a deal that benefits everyone involved.
A second Tiger has chosen his next destination following the dismissal of head coach Monte Lee from the baseball program after the 2022 season.
Catcher Jonathan French, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced Wednesday morning via Twitter that he would be joining the South Carolina Gamecocks baseball program next season. French joins outfielder Dylan Brewer as the second Tiger to commit to the Gamecocks this month.
In his three seasons with the Clemson program, French hit a career .230 with 13 homers, 43 RBIs, and a .423 slugging percentage in 64 starts.
I have committed to further my athletic and academic career at the University of South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/q9dkmQjASt
— Frenchie (@frenchjonathan_) June 15, 2022
