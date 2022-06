Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford has issued a notice to all dealers preventing them from selling any new Mustang Mach-Es, while it will also implement a recall for 49,000 cars that could suffer from a loss of power. The problem stems from a potential overheating of the Mustang Mach-E’s high-voltage battery main contactors caused by DC fast charging and repeated open pedal events. Thankfully for both Ford and Mach E owners, the issue looks like it can be resolved via an OTA update.

BUYING CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO