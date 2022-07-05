ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco Man Missing For Nearly A Month Located Safe

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Kendric Kotow, 23, has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

On June 11, 2022, Pasco Sheriff’s deputies started searching for Kendric Kotow, who was listed as a missing-endangered 21-year-old. Kotow is 5’8” approx. 110 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kotow was last seen on June 11 around 4 a.m., in the Sunshine Blvd. area of New Port Richey.

Kotow was last seen wearing black jogger pants, black socks, and driving a blue 2004 Madza 3 with FL license plate 89BTZH.

