Fifth-generation North Dakota farmer reflects on dreams of being a pastor while seeding potatoes in June

By Katie Pinke
AG Week
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRYSTAL, N.D. — Located a half an hour south of the Canadian border and half an hour to the west of Minnesota, near Crystal, North Dakota, Thomas Shephard grew up with dreams of not farming, but is now in his seventh-year farming at Shephard Farms, returning in 2015....

