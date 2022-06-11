ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, IN

Julia A. Gerber, 82

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia A. Gerber, 82, of Bluffton, went home to the Lord peacefully on Friday morning, June 10, 2022, at her residence. Julia was born in Bluffton on Oct. 12, 1939, to William J. and Elizabeth Moser Pfister. She married Victor E. Gerber in Wells County on Mar. 22, 1959. He preceded...

Bluffton News-Banner

Lynnette D. Jones, 73

Lynnette D. Jones, 73, of Bluffton, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Celebrate Senior Living in FortWayne. She was born Oct. 22, 1948 in Ft. Wayne, to Leon “Twig” and Harriet “Pat” Horst Lindsey and married Tim Jones July 21, 1979, in Bluffton. He survives.
BLUFFTON, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Vera M. Morehouse, 99

Vera M. (Dunwiddie) Morehouse, 99, of Milford, passed away in her sleep at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Waterford Crossing Healthcare in Goshen. Vera was born Oct. 18, 1922, in Bluffton, to Henry H. and Grace (Dyson) Dunwiddie. Her greatest memory was that her grandparents, Levi and Lydia Dyson, built the round barn on their farm. In 1940, she graduated from Bluffton High School and went on to graduate with a bachelor of science in music and art from Marion College in 1950, which later became Indiana Wesleyan University. Vera married Glen Morehouse on April 9, 1950. They enjoyed 65 years together, before his passing on Sept. 12, 2015.
BLUFFTON, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Marguerite Elaine Osborne Eckman, 92

Marguerite Elaine Osborne Eckman, 92, of Warren, died June 8, 2022, at Heritage Pointe of Warren. Marguerite, known as Elaine, was born Sept. 3, 1929, in Chicago, Ill. She was the second child of Roy Gully Osborne and Marguerite Amelia Grieger Osborne and the sister of Donald Osborne. She married...
WARREN, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Kipp Woods, 57

Kipp Woods, 57, of Huntington, passed away early Friday morning, June 10, 2022. Kipp owned and operated Kipp’s Muffler for 30 years in Huntington, selling the business in 2013 and retiring in 2015. He then worked for Hammel Floor Service. Kipp was a 1983 graduate of Norwell High School. He then received an associate’s degree in gas and diesel from the University of Northern Ohio in 1985. Kipp was a longtime member of the Union Church and most recently attended Emmanuel Church in Fort Wayne.
HUNTINGTON, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Connie S. Teeters, 58

Connie S. Teeters, 58, of Geneva, died at 12:54 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born Dec. 15, 1963, in Mendon, Ohio, to Holmer Rice and Patricia Emans Rice. Her parents preceded her in death. Survivors include a daughter, Nicole (Brent) Hirschfeld of Berne; two sons,...
GENEVA, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Michael Vineyard, 69

Michael E. “Mike” Vineyard, 69, Bluffton, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. Born in Pasadena, Calif., Mike was a son of the late Clifford and Gwendolyn Vineyard. Mike went to Hi-Desert School for fire science. During his working years, Mike was a truck driver for several companies including Ormsby Trucking for over 20 years, prior to his retirement. He enjoyed gardening, tending to his flowers and watching John Wayne movies. Mike had a gift in making custom knives that he did for many years. Mike loved his family and cherished time spent with them and his pet cats.
BLUFFTON, IN

