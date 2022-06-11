Julia A. Gerber, 82

Vera M. (Dunwiddie) Morehouse, 99, of Milford, passed away in her sleep at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Waterford Crossing Healthcare in Goshen. Vera was born Oct. 18, 1922, in Bluffton, to Henry H. and Grace (Dyson) Dunwiddie. Her greatest memory was that her grandparents, Levi and Lydia Dyson, built the round barn on their farm. In 1940, she graduated from Bluffton High School and went on to graduate with a bachelor of science in music and art from Marion College in 1950, which later became Indiana Wesleyan University. Vera married Glen Morehouse on April 9, 1950. They enjoyed 65 years together, before his passing on Sept. 12, 2015.

