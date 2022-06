Todd Rundgren and former King Crimson member Adrian Belew will be part of the 2022 Celebrating David Bowie tour. Both artists have connections to the late music legend. Rundgren was a contemporary and friend of Bowie’s who shared a parallel career and a similar perspective on music, even if their material was different. “We shared the fact that you don’t settle down to a single style of music and sort of milk it until your career is over,” Rundgren explained to Billboard in 2017. “David had more of that Andy Warhol kind of sensibility, a pop sensibility. He always had a well-cultivated self-image, and I never worked that much on my self-image. He was a character whenever you saw him, and I’m only a persona when I’m onstage — if that.”

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO