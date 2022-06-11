Freedom’s Road- Part 2

It didn’t take dad long to adjust to being on the front lines. With so many being killed if you were still living after two weeks or so you were one of the old seasoned guys. One thing he learned quickly, you never wanted to fight Hitler’s Youth. These young boys most of whom had been born just before the Nazis’ rise to power were among the most fervent of Hitler’s followers. They had been trained to hate and kill without mercy. They seemed to enjoy killing. They were obedient soldiers with a fanatical attachment to the Reich and its leader. They spanned the age of 14 to 17. They were just young kids and were not afraid of anything. One place I read that these boys did not simply take up arms – many did so with fierce joy. I could tell by the sound of dad’s voice it was hard enough to face killing men but young kids. I asked dad, “Did you ever kill anyone?” Dad said as far as I know I didn’t. He just looked at the floor, shook his head and cried. We all knew that was enough talk for that day and we changed the subject to something lighter and airier.

Dad said while he was on the front lines, they were always getting new recruits. One young kid was sharing a fox hole with him and bragging about killing Germans. Dad said he kept raising his head up out of the fox hole. Dad told him they had been ordered to stay down. Then it happened. A sharp shooter had been watching and in a split second the young boy was hit. Dad watched as the boy’s life drained out of him. Dad would pause here and everyone would become really quiet. After a few minutes dad would shake his head and say, oh, yeah, where was I and go on with another story. As the years went by dad would tell the story less and less. I think the older he became the realization that that young boy never made it home, was never able to marry, have a family or grow old. Dad felt guilty that he had been able to make it home. Soldiers have lots of emotions and feelings to deal with even years later. Dad was able to talk about some parts of the war he had experienced. Other parts he was never able to share although I think he was able to share some of those with mom.

A few weeks later after this incident while dad was still close to the front lines, he was hit by a piece of shrapnel in his left arm close to his elbow. He had to be taken back to the medic. The medic probed for the piece of metal but couldn’t find it. They didn’t suture the wound closed because the medic was sure the metal was still in dad’s arm, maybe even down in his joint. Dad could move his arm without difficulty but he wasn’t going to argue if this meant leaving the front lines. Orders were to send him back to Paris, France to a hospital. Later that week they came through the hospital asking if any of the patients wanted to be transferred back to London, England. Dad always said you never volunteered for anything in the army. However, one of his buddy’s said it was on the up and up so dad volunteered to go. The hospital was trying to get ready for the influx of patients they knew they would be inundated with as preparation for the Battle of the Bulge (November 1944) was being made. Dad said getting that piece of shrapnel in his arm turned out to be a blessing. He was able to sleep in a warm bed between clean sheets with three square meals a day for about four months. Laying around in the hospital for four months he couldn’t believe how weak he had become. He and his buddy started working out each day to get prepared for what they knew would be coming. It was finally determined there wasn’t any shrapnel in his arm after all and he was discharged from the hospital and sent back to the front lines. It was at the end of this part of the story dad would pull up the sleeve of his shirt and show us kids the scar where the shrapnel went in. Us kids with wide eyes would woo and wow as we looked at the huge scar. It was like a medal of honor for him. He had done this for his country. He was proud!

While on the frontlines dad was assigned to a platoon of 17 men with orders to scout out a small village. They crossed the Rhine River and dug fox holes in which to spend the night. That morning they woke up to the sound of click, click, click. The clicking noise was the sound of the cleats on German tanks making their way directly toward their fox holes. There were seven tanks. Each tank was covered by infantry and equipped with two front machine guns. The tanks lined up and began to shoot into the fox holes. Their Lieutenant and a couple of others fellows jumped out their fox holes and ran. Dad shook his head and his voice cracked as he told how the German guns picked them off like rabbits. The soldier in the fox hole with Dad was a big Italian. Dad said he was trembling all over and kept saying I am going. Dad told him, “No you’re not.” Yes, he said I have to go. Dad, “No you aren’t going.” “You don’t have a chance.” “Yes, he said I have to go.” Dad told him if you try to go, I am going to hit you with the butt of this gun. The man’s eyes were full of fear and he continued to shake. Their fox hole was next and Dad slowly raised up his arms to surrender and the shooting stopped. The Germans took their weapons and the rest of the platoon captive. They marched them to the nearby village and lined them up outside one of the homes. Separately, they were each taken into one of the interior rooms of the home to be interrogated. As they left the interrogation room German soldiers were standing outside the door of the home collecting any valuables the men might have. Earlier that week Dad had taken a watch off of a dead German. He was afraid if he was caught with the watch in his possession, it might go badly for him. So, when he didn’t think anyone was watching he slipped it off his wrist and let it fall into the blankets of a baby’s carriage as he walked up to the door. They were dividing the men into two groups. The ones that had been searched and those that had not. Without being noticed, Dad slipped into the group that had been searched. By this action he was able to keep his own watch and later would trade it for a loaf of bread.

Back in Seaman, Ohio, a car drove up and parked in front of my grandmother’s home. Grandmother (Chloe Glasgow) had moved from the Caskey homestead and was now living on Main Street in Seaman. She had heard a car drive up and went to the front door to see who had stopped to visit. Immediately she saw a soldier climbing up her front steps. She opened the screen door and as she looked into the soldier’s face her legs gave out from under her and she fell to the floor sobbing, shaking her head, no. The soldier lifted her back to her feet and placed her onto the porch glider. By now several of her neighbors had gathered on the porch to lend their support. She later said she couldn’t really remember any words the soldier relayed. He had handed her the telegram saying that her son was missing in action. One of her neighbors carried her inside the house and laid her down on the davenport. The neighbors sent for my Uncle Earl and Aunt Dorothy that lived on a farm just outside of town. This wasn’t anything new. A lot of their neighbors were receiving this type of news. These were dark days in our history but people came together and prayed for God to deliver not only our country but all the allies from this evil that was invading the world. Reminds me of the words to a song we sing in church, “Some may trust in chariots, some may trust in horses, but we will trust in the name of the Lord!”

Mom was working in Cincinnati at the time and received the news later that day. Mom and Dad were married on October 1, 1941 the day my Mom turned 16. Mom came from a large family and at age 11 had lost her mother to cancer. Although she had a loving family, getting married at such an early age was looked upon as just one less mouth to feed. Mom, Grandma and the family continued to pray and seek the Lord for Dad’s safe return. They were attending church at Lawshe at the time. Grandma told me that Rev. Davidson, our pastor, rang the church bell at noon every day as a reminder for people to pray for America and our soldiers.

Next week we will learn what a German POW camp was like.