Accidents

Large yard fire in Wednesbury involved multiple vehicles

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large fire in the West Midlands involved "multiple" goods vehicles, a minibus and a crane. A total of 45 firefighters went to the commercial yard on Queen Street, Wednesbury, at 18:25 BST on Friday. Sixteen...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Police probe deaths of two people ‘strapped into wheelchairs’ as boat capsized

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of two people who were reportedly strapped into wheelchairs when the boat they were on capsized.Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MIAB) have opened parallel probes into the accident on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton.The alarm was raised when the boat, carrying six people, capsized at about 1.30pm on Wednesday.Four people were rescued but two remained missing and their bodies were recovered from the water 24 hours later. Two of those rescued were taken to hospital, where one remains in a critical condition.The people who died have not...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 14, questioned after woman dies following e-scooter crash

A woman has died after being hit by an e-scooter being ridden by a 14-year-old boy in Nottinghamshire. Police said Linda Davis, who was known as "Lou", was on the pavement in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, at about 15:50 BST on 2 June when she was hit by the privately-owned vehicle.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Boy, 15, arrested after three die in wrong-way M606 crash

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fatal motorway crash which killed three people. A suspected stolen van had failed to stop for police before it drove the wrong way along the M606, near Bradford, and collided with a taxi. The taxi driver, 28, his passenger,...
ACCIDENTS
Tracey Folly

Woman accidentally mows down neighbor's mailbox trying not to spill iced coffee on the seat of her car

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Happiness is coming home from the city with two large cups of iced coffee. It was the year I got my driver's license, and I thought I was a pretty wonderful driver, even though I still had difficulty navigating highways, bridges, rotaries, parallel parking, and left-hand turns.
BBC

Ely car roof caved in by heavy brick load

Police were left almost speechless when they stopped a car carrying such a heavy load of bricks, the vehicle's roof had partially caved in. The Toyota was stopped in New Barns Road, in Ely, Cambridgeshire, at the weekend. The driver was reported for having no insurance, dangerous driving and carrying...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Thousands of tons of paper and card ablaze at recycling plant

About 8,000 tons of paper and cardboard have gone up in flames at a recycling plant.Up to 110 firefighters had been tackling the blaze at the Smurfit Kappa storage yard in the Nechells area on the outskirts of Birmingham city centre, at its height, West Midlands Fire Service said.Dramatic drone footage, shot at night-time and later released by the brigade, showed the scale of the incident.Emergency services were first called to the site off Mount Street at about 7.40pm on Sunday.More than 30 fire appliances were deployed to the scene and 8,000 litres of water a minute were being pumped...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Girl who was eight at the time lost five family members and her home in the Grenfell fire

Children affected by loss and grief after the Grenfell fire had to deal with serious trauma, among them Sara Chebiouni lost five family members and her home at the age of eight.Five years on, Sara has therapy sessions every week that help her process these feelings.She still preserves a few key items from flat 182 on the 21st floor of Grenfell Tower, where her cousin and other relatives used to live. Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Roadford Lake boat deaths: Victims named by police

Two disabled people who died after a boat capsized on a lake have been named by police. Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, were on the boat at Roadford Lake, near Okehampton in Devon on Wednesday. Ms Tilsley's family said they were "devastated" by the death of the "kind,...
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Mysterious ‘Wolfman-Like’ Creature Captured on Texas Zoo Surveillance Camera

A bizarre image caught on CCTV footage has left Texas residents and internet sleuths scratching their heads. According to NBC 5, the photo in question was captured around 1:30 a.m. on May 21 at the Amarillo Zoo. The image appears to show the silhouette of a strange-looking figure walking alongside a chain-link fence. Though the details are hard to distinguish, the figure looks as though it had a dog-like face and the ability to move on its hind legs.
AMARILLO, TX
yr.media

The Lowdown: 12-Year-Old Steals Gun, Robs Gas Station

In this bizarre series of events, a 12-year-old boy stole a gun from his house, used it to rob a gas station of almost $4,000, then was found by police just five minutes later, unwilling to explain his motivations. Weird!. CREDITS. Host/Producer: Malachi Segers-Seker. The Lowdown gives you the latest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hull man died after ambulance 'left him at home'

A 51-year-old man died after an ambulance crew left him at home while suffering from a hernia which cut off blood supply to his bowel. The man, from Hull, had to wait two hours for the ambulance after his wife called them for help in April 2019, lawyers for his family said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Poole attempted child abduction: Mother fights off two men

A mother was able to fight off two men who attempted to abduct her four-month-old baby, police say. Two men approached the mother from their white van, while she was walking her baby in a pushchair in Evering Avenue, Poole, on Friday at 15:00 BST. They then grabbed the pushchair...
PUBLIC SAFETY

