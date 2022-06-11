CSX Autorack Train With Two New Rebuilt Locomotives

The Chesapeake Bay region’s anglers are some of the most dedicated around, so it’s no surprise that new state fishing records are being set multiple times a year these days. (In Maryland, it’s happened three times in the last three months!) But it’s not every day that...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school bus with 25 students on board crashed Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, officials said.
Five people have been hospitalized for further examination, but all have non-life-threatening injuries, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police responded around 4 p.m. to Fort Meade Road near Bald Eagle Drive where there was a collision between a school bus and another vehicle. All of the students were able to evacuate the bus.
A replacement bus was able to pick up the remaining students
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Maryland Department of the Environment has reclassified a portion of a waterway in Dorchester County to close it to shellfish harvesting. About 1,290 acres of waters in the Fishing Creek area of the Little Choptank River have been reclassified from conditionally approved for direct shellfish harvesting to restricted from shellfish harvesting. The closure is due to the potential risk to public health associated with the discharge of partially-treated wastewater from a nearby sewage disposal system that is failing.
A fast-acting state police trooper in Maryland came to the aid of two German Shepherds who found themselves in a precarious position dodging traffic on I-95 in Harford County. Trooper First Class Duke Sawyer was investigating a single-car crash on the interstate when he was alerted by multiple cars blowing their horns behind the scene of the investigation.
An Annapolis restaurant known Baywide for their oysters was significantly damaged in a two-alarm fire last Wednesday night. Sailor Oyster Bar, owned and operated by Scott and Gabrielle Herbst, suffered catastrophic damage when a fire broke out in the rear of the two-story building June 8 around 8 p.m. Heavy flames engulfed the row building, burning inward and down into the establishment.
SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland State Police released the name of the sergeant hurt in a shootout following a deadly mass shooting at a Maryland manufacturing plant. Detective Sergeant Phillip Martin is now out of the hospital, according to state police. Martin is a 25-year veteran of the department...
A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a road crew worker on Interstate 70 in Washington County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said. Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights was working in a construction zone on eastbound I-70 west of Route 66 when he was struck before 4:30 a.m.
Last Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was with state Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder at the South Mountain Creamery in Frederick to begin a long, enviable journey upon Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail. The trail, now in its 10th year, was created to highlight the Maryland dairy industry. For 2022,...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County Police Department is in search of two men who reportedly stole a water heater from Home Depot in Annapolis, Maryland on Tuesday, June 7. The suspects made a self-checkout purchase that did not include a water heater and left the scene in...
A mobile home in Maryland suffered extensive damage when an overnight fire broke out, officials announced on Monday, June 13. In Washington County, first responders were dispatched to a Big Pool Road residence in Washington County shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.
Maryland Department of the Environment investigators suspect a broken sewage pipe that spewed 11,000 gallons of waste into a Marley Creek tributary contributed to a massive fish kill south of Baltimore. According to the Baltimore Sun, Daniel Macleod, 70, of Glen Burnie was in a Marley Creek marina on June...
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Earlier this month, WBAL-TV did a story about the lifeguard shortage at pools across the country and in Carroll County staffing issues are impacting a beloved park in Sykesville. It was during the height of COVID-19 that Joe Rice and his boys Gavin and Easton first...
Update (10:43 p.m.) — According to Montgomery Fire, the fire has been extinguished and was caused by paper too close to a heat source. There are no injuries. SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — There is a fire in the pharmacy of the Holy Cross Hospital, according to Montgomery County Fire. According to the tweet, the […]
For much of his life, Al Bond has nurtured the artistic culture of his hometown of Easton, Maryland, and the charming waterfront hamlets that comprise Talbot County on the Chesapeake Bay. As the CEO of the arts-focused Avalon Foundation since 2008, Bond orchestrates 300-plus activities yearly, including art and theater classes, concerts, a festival— and the local farmers market.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The national average for a gallon of regular gas rose above the $5 mark for the first time in history.
With that new reality, State Comptroller Peter Franchot is calling on lawmakers in Annapolis to pass another gas tax holiday—this time for 90 days.
The comptroller also wants for the legislature to pause the automatic gas tax increase. That increase would add about six cents to the already existing gas tax and it’s set to kick in on July 1.
“During a period of unprecedented budget surplus, we cannot sit by and do nothing as the increasing cost of gas...
WASHINGTON (7News) — It feels like almost weekly we are getting wildlife sightings of bears, rabid coyotes, and foxes. Even a turkey was spotted in D.C. 7News turned to the experts, and wildlife officials to find out if we are dealing with more wildlife? They say one factor is more recordings since many of us now have phone cameras, Ring cameras, and home security systems that are capturing the sightings more often.
PARKVILLE, Md. — The stately, yellow brick VFW hall in Parkville has changed hands amid a decline in membership and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now set to be converted into a grocery store. The landmark in the 8000 block of Harford Road first opened in...
The idea behind the WB&A Trail goes back nearly 30 years, and for more than a decade, parks and rec departments in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland have worked to make it a reality. The Patuxent River has been a sticking point since day one, but...
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Two people were recently injured after a crash that took place in the Twin Beaches community. At approximately 4:21 p.m. on June 13, first responders from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 9200 block of Bay Avenue for a reported crash.
