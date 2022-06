BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says he applauds the bi-partisan Senate gun safety deal in Washington, but that more could be done. He says Illinois has tighter gun safety measures in place than the feds do — and to those critics who say those tighter gun safety measures aren’t working, Pritzker says it would help if other surrounding states had them as well.

