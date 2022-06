A Nappanee man was arrested following an investigation into a May 16 incident in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call that day just before 2:30 p.m. ET about a car accident in the area of Michigan Road and 4A Road involving a passenger car and a pickup truck pulling a trailer. The male driver of the pickup truck reportedly fled the scene on foot and was not located. Police say the truck was stolen out of Nappanee and the trailer stolen out of Goshen.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO