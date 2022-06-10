ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans' Mason Schreck: Signs with Houston

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Texans signed Schreck (ankle) on Friday. Schreck appeared in one game --...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Jordan Love not focused on future with Packers; Aaron Rodgers' current backup says his concern is on improving

The Green Bay Packers took quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which raised questions and brought drama surrounding the team's longterm plans with Aaron Rodgers. Rumors continued last season that Rodgers would be leaving Green Bay, but after he signed a four-year, $200 million extension with the team this offseason, Love will have to wait for any possible starting job.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Browns' Deshaun Watson addresses new lawsuits, potential NFL suspension: 'I just wanna clear my name'

Deshaun Watson addressed reporters Tuesday for the first time in more than two months, and the Browns quarterback once again proclaimed his innocence in the face of 24 (and reportedly soon to be 26) civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. While the former Texans standout declined to elaborate on certain details of his case, referring some questions to his legal team, he expressed regret for the impact his situation has had on the community while reiterating a desire to "clear my name."
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn holding out of mandatory minicamp amid trade rumors, per report

One of the first big moves of the new Bears regime this offseason was to trade away one of the most accomplished players on the team, with Chicago shipping star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers in a swap of draft picks. Now, Mack's former running mate off the edge could be next to go. All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to skip the Bears' mandatory minicamp this week, according to NFL Media, while rumors persist about the veteran's availability via trade.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

NBA rumors: Zach LaVine expected to re-sign with Bulls in free agency, per report

Zach LaVine has been linked to several teams as an impending free agent since his Chicago Bulls were knocked out of the postseason by the Milwaukee Bucks. After revealing that he plans "to enjoy free agency" following that loss to Milwaukee, rumors have suggested his interest in the Blazers, Spurs, Lakers and others. But according to Bleacher Report, it doesn't look like any of those teams will be able to successfully recruit the two-time All-Star, as the outlet reports that LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Plans to attend minicamp

Poyer will attend mandatory minicamp this week, though he's still seeking an extension with Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Poyer already opted out of OTAs due to his displeasure with his contract situation. The Bills reportedly are in contact with his agents, though, and the fact he returned to practice could be a good sign that a deal is imminent. Poyer and Micah Hyde are considered one of the best safety duos in the league, so Buffalo has a strong interest in keeping the two together for this season's run at the Super Bowl.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Ravens' Derek Wolfe: Undergoes second hip surgery

Wolfe underwent a second hip surgery Monday, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. Wolfe missed the entire 2021 campaign due to a lingering hip issue and underwent surgery in late January to address the situation. However, the veteran defensive end appears to have hit a snag in his recovery and elected to undergo a second procedure. His return timetable remains unclear, but at this point, it'd be surprising to see him available for training camp.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Registers steal in loss

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Astros. Rojas singled and stole second in the fourth inning, ending an 0-for-13 skid at the plate. The shortstop's gone 7-for-36 (.194) through 11 games in June, but he's retained a starting role with Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) sidelined. After notching 13 steals in 16 tries last year, Rojas has just two thefts in three attempts so far in 2022. He's added a .213/.280/.320 slash line with four home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles and a triple in 50 games.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Bengals#Raiders#American Football
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Posts steal in win

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks. Moustakas has gone 3-for-8 in two games since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. He was lifted for pinch runner Matt Reynolds in the 10th inning Tuesday, though that appears to be a tactical decision. Through 42 contests, Moustakas is slashing .210/.317/.319 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles. He should continue to play regularly at third base or as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Notches steal in loss

Rojas went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Reds. Rojas walked and stole second in the 11th inning. He represented the winning run, but Ketel Marte's groundout ended the inning. This was the first time all year Rojas has been held without a hit in consecutive games -- he's 0-for-9 against the Reds in this series. The 27-year-old's mini-slump has dropped his slash line to .263/.346/.415 with four home runs, four stolen bases, 16 RBI and 19 runs scored through 33 contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Crushed by Cards

Wilson (0-4) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, coughing up seven runs on 10 hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings. He struck out three. All three long balls off Wilson came in the first two innings,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time

McCarthy remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. McCarthy had a semi-regular spot in the Arizona lineup to close out May, but he now finds himself on the bench for the eighth time in 12 games to begin June. Playing time is likely to be even harder to come by for McCarthy moving forward with Daulton Varsho expected to factor into the outfield and designated-hitter mix more frequently now that catcher Carson Kelly has returned from the 10-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Out at least one month

Aquino is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with an ankle injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Aquino landed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left calf, but the injury has since been clarified as an ankle issue. The 28-year-old had an .810 OPS through nine games in June but may now be unavailable until after the All-Star break.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Six strikeouts in win

Fried (7-2) earned the victory Tuesday in Washington, striking out six in 5.2 innings while allowing four runs on six hits and a walk. Fried got off to a great starting, fanning the first five batters he faced. In the third, he loaded the bases with no outs, leading to a three-run inning. The lefty fell short of completing six innings for just the third time this season. His next start will likely be early next week against San Francisco.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Pulled after four innings

Skubal (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. After pitching well through the first three innings, Skubal was touched up for four runs in the fourth. He allowed four extra-base hits and needed 34 pitches to complete the frame. It was the most runs given up in a start by the lefty since April 28, ending a streak of seven straight starts in which he pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old is still having an excellent year with a 2.71 ERA and 75:12 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Texas.
MLB
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Reports to minicamp

Jackson is present Monday for the start of the Ravens' mandatory minicamp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Set to earn a $23 million salary in 2022 -- the final year of his rookie deal -- Jackson has been vocal about his desire for a long-term contract. Though the Ravens have yet to work out an extension with the 25-year-old, it apparently won't prompt him to hold out. Jackson was sidelined down the stretch late in the 2021 season due to a persistent right ankle injury, but he appears to be back at full strength as the Ravens gear up for the 2022 campaign.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Chris Bassitt: Throws eight scoreless

Bassitt (5-4) earned the win over the Brewers on Tuesday, allowing three hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings. He struck out seven. After a six-run hiccup in San Diego last week, Bassitt returned home to have his best start of the season so far, limiting Milwaukee to just a trio of singles. He has been much better at Citi Field -- his road ERA checks in north of 5.00 in his first season with the Mets. However, with a career-high strikeout rate, Bassitt may be able post better results away from home moving forward and further chip away at his ERA and WHIP.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Lights out in rehab start

Greinke (elbow) struck out four over five shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He allowed one hit and no other baserunners in the outing. Greinke retired the 15 of the 16 hitters he faced with extreme efficiency, needing just 49 pitches (33 strikes) to get the job done. Though the Royals might have preferred Greinke to work longer Sunday after missing his previous two turns through the big-league rotation with an elbow injury, he looks like he'll be ready to make his next start with Kansas City. Assuming Greinke checks out fine once he's re-evaluated by the big-league training staff, he could return from the 15-day injured list and slot into the Royals rotation Friday in Oakland.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy