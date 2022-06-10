Sabres take on contract from Dallas to help get to salary cap floor

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres traded for a goaltender on Friday, but it’s not what you think.

Buffalo acquired Ben Bishop and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Dallas Stars for future considerations, which will be nothing.

That’s right, trades for nothing are allowed in the NHL.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams was willing to do this, because taking on Bishop’s contract gets them closer to the NHL’s salary cap floor. The trade adds $4,916,667 to Buffalo's salary cap for one season.

Bishop had to retire from the NHL in December due to a career-ending knee injury.

Adams did this in November too when he took on the final year of Johnny Boychuk’s contract from the New York Islanders after he retired.

Adams told me and Brian Koziol during one of our interviews that he has no trouble taking on dead contracts from teams if the compensation is right.