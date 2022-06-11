ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 notes!

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Brothers, photographed Friday night by James Bratsanos) Welcome to the weekend! Here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and preview archives:. Saturday afternoon between noon and 5 PM, we’ll be striping travel lanes at 17th and SW Henderson St. We’ll be extending two crosswalks, installing bike...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Sneak peek at early design concepts for Alki Elementary rebuild

Early design concepts for “the new Alki” (Elementary) made their public debut at an online community meeting last night. The school is being rebuilt with $67 million from the 2019 BEX V levy; the existing gymnasium and adjacent community center will remain. Construction is expected to start in about a year and will last two years.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: 2022’s lowest tide

Thanks to Tom Trulin for the photo! Just after noon, as we’ve previewed, the low tide was out to the lowest point of the year, -4.3 feet. The photo is from Lincoln Park, one of two places where Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists have been out to educate shore explorers. If you couldn’t get out today for a look, tomorrow just before 1 pm will bring the second-lowest low tide of the year, out to -4.1 feet. (Got a photo to share from today? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE ART: Desmond Hansen’s newest box mural

Higginshere June 13, 2022 (8:45 pm) Desmond just keeps thrilling. What a joyful mission he is on, bringing us up-close experiences with some of our finest neighbors. ahneighbor June 13, 2022 (8:50 pm) joe is the best! and what a great job by desmond. WS Guy June 13, 2022 (10:22...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
City
Burien, WA
westseattleblog.com

Graduations and more for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

The biggest events tonight are both at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), where preparations are under way:. That’s the field where our area’s two biggest high schools will have their Class of 2022 graduations tonight – Chief Sealth International High School at 5 pm, West Seattle High School at 8 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

ANDOVER ENCAMPMENT: West Seattle Health Club says city is promising to clear it Thursday

(WSB photo from last Friday) As we’ve been reporting, the city has promised another “remediation” this month at the six-plus-years-old RV encampment on SW Andover between 26th and 28th SW. On Friday, we reported that the “no parking” signs had gone up for this week. So far, the city hasn’t given us specifics about what exactly will happen. However, one of the businesses in the area, the West Seattle Health Club, has just told its members via email and social media that “all” vehicles “will be forced to move or be towed” Thursday, and that eco-blocks will be placed to prevent future parking. From the WSHC’s announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: New option at Dream Dinners West Seattle

Longtime local meal-prep kitchen Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is launching a new option – reducing its minimum order, so customers have more flexibility. Now you can start with just three dinners, and add more as needed; previously, Dream Dinners had focused on having customers order an entire month of dinners in one visit. Reducing the minimum order means families with smaller freezers or budgets can also utilize Dream Dinners to help avoid dinnertime stress when you’re trying to balance everything else life throws at you. Dream Dinners’ pre-prepped meal kits enable you to get dinner ready in 3 easy steps: thaw, cook, and enjoy. Most meals cook in under 30 minutes or come home ready to bake in the oven. Dream Dinners West Seattle is at 4701 41st Ave SW, on the east-facing street side of Jefferson Square. To place a June order, visit DreamDinners.com/WestSeattle.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Wednesday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning; welcome to Wednesday, June 15th. Seattle Public Utilities‘ pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle continues. -Today’s the last day for Our Lady of Guadalupe; Westside School (WSB sponsor) is out after Thursday; for Holy Family and most Seattle Public Schools, Friday is the final day (for Chief Sealth IHS, it’s next Tuesday).
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Pub#Cultural Center#Food And Drink#Plant#Sdot#Sw Henderson St
westseattleblog.com

Westwood neighbors and SPD discuss community safety and Block Watch

Concerns about safety in and around Westwood Village were the focus of a community forum organized and hosted by the Seattle Police Department. The meeting was held online last week by Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner, at the request of staff and residents at nearby Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor), but was open to neighbors and the general public (as we previewed here). The agenda included safety trends, suggestions for how to best communicate with neighbors and report issues to SPD effectively, and how to best use the neighborhood Block Watch model.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH: Vandalism temporarily closes West Seattle COVID test site

Vanessa June 13, 2022 (12:04 pm) Idiots. Vandals. Senseless. Get a life. What have you ever done to make yourself proud? Anything?. M.J. June 13, 2022 (12:19 pm) I wonder if this has any connection to the vandalism at the Longfellow P-Patch down the street. JeffK June 13, 2022 (3:13...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

LOST DOG: Senior pup – June 13, 2022 10:57 am

Odin or Odie, He’s a 16 year old Boxer Pit mix, the sweetest old boy. He is chipped, to Bryce, my partner. Please contact 530-680-2167 if found. We are very worried about him! He’s new to Seattle. Lost near 22nd/Thistle.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Mid-June Monday

6:33 AM: The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route is down to one boat – the Kittitas is out for repairs. 7:27 AM: 2-boat service has resumed. Breezy, partly sunny, chance of showers, high in the 60s. ROAD WORK. Seattle Public Utilities‘ pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle continues. LAST WEEK OF SCHOOL.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Attempted vehicle theft

Attempted vehicle theft 48th & Graham. This morning (6/14), discovered that at some point since last Tuesday night, someone forced open the passenger-side lock (destroying it in the process) and removed the ignition housing. There are plier marks on the ignition switch but apparently they couldn’t start the vehicle. The ignition housing is gone, as is any other trace of their existence; however, all my personal items (none of value) remain untouched. The vehicle starts and runs just as if nothing happened, thank goodness, but now I’ve got to shell out some $$ to rectify that jerk’s actions!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Got a boat? Local marina has openings

The photo is from Andy Carlson, who wanted to share the news that Jim Clark Marina has rare openings:. Jim Clark Marina now has moorage available on Harbor Island. Up to 33′ slips are open now. 6 larger slips to 44′ open in September with boathouse options. We...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Crash, vehicle fire on 1st Avenue South Bridge

2:01 PM: Two-car crash reported toward the north end of the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge, with one vehicle on fire as shown in the framegrab from the traffic camera – avoid the area.. 2:07 PM: Firefighters have since arrived and just reported the fire is out. 2:25 PM:...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FAREWELL: Gatewood Elementary kindergarten teacher retiring after 32 years

The last week of school closes the book in many ways. Among them: Educators’ retirements. Michelle Green Arnson sent this word of a momentous departure from the Gatewood Elementary community:. As this school year comes to a close, beloved kindergarten teacher Nancy Carney will be retiring after 32 years...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy