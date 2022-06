Amy Dodson, wife of an educator, mother of three and resident of Talbot County since 2013, is running for Talbot County School Board in District 3. Two of her children are enrolled in Talbot County public schools. Her youngest will be enrolled in the fall, and he has Downs Syndrome. Feeling fortunate to have such a loving child, she is an advocate for those with special needs who will work toward ensuring all children receive the education they need from our school system.Education issues are discussed frequently at the Dodson household and with friends who are teachers, as well as other parents. She believes, “The future of our community depends upon the success of our schools; and I am willing to listen, to take every opportunity to communicate the needs of our district, and to collaborate with all board members to bring our best ideas to fruition.”

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO