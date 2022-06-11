Gwinnett deputy released from hospital after being shot by suspect during chase, standoff

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County K9 deputy handler has been released from the hospital after being shot during a standoff that followed a police chase.

More than 40 cop cars surrounded Sweetwater Road in Gwinnett County after a deputy K9 handler was shot Friday evening.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the stand-off, after the suspect barricaded himself in his car.

From the helicopter, we could see police throwing flashbangs at the car to get the suspect out.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was at the scene all night Friday as the incident unfolded. He obtained cellphone video from witnesses where you can hear a barrage of gunfire sending neighbors near the incident ducking for cover.

Cellphone video lets you hear dozens of gunshots from deputy-involved shooting Cellphone video lets you hear dozens of gunshots from deputy-involved shooting

“I started running across the street because I don’t want to be shot,” witness Khiri Hoover said.

Police say what started as a traffic stop for a stolen car turned into a shooting, leaving one deputy and the suspect injured.

The GBI identified the driver of the stolen car as 34-year-old James Edward Perkins. They say a woman was in the SUV with Whitley when officers spotted the stolen car around 5 p.m. in Lawrenceville. She was detained, but he escaped in the stolen SUV and led police on a chase.

“It was crazy. All of a sudden, in seconds, they were there,” witness Joe Grafmueller said about seeing all the police officers who descended on the Gwinnett County apartment complex.

Dashcam video sent to Johnson shows multiple Gwinnett County police cars chasing someone in a maroon-colored car on Pleasant Hill Road.

The chase ended at the Anzio Apartments on Sweetwater Road when Perkins tried driving between a clubhouse and an apartment building and drove up on a steep drop-off, effectively disabling the vehicle.

That’s when the shooting started.

“Seconds later there were like 50 rounds shot,” Grafmueller said.

He recorded cellphone video nearby before he and his wife were taken to safety.

The GBI says that as a K9 deputy handler approached the SUV, Perkins shot him several times. Other officers returned fire, hitting Perkins.