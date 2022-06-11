ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsstand: Michigan 'gaining momentum' in recruitment of five-star QB Dante Moore

By Clayton Sayfie about 8 hours
 4 days ago
Michigan On TV

What: Michigan women’s track and field at outdoor NCAA Championships

Where: Eugene, Oregon

When: 5:05 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore caught up with On3’s Chad Simmons at Thursday night’s OT7 event in Las Vegas. He discussed his recruitment, which is trending in a positive direction for Michigan Wolverines football. The Maize and Blue have long been a top option for Moore, and he’s visited on numerous occasions, but he appears to be even more interested now. A decision could come during the summer or in the fall at the latest.

“Just the respect I have with them and the respect they have with me,” Moore said of what has caused Michigan to make up ground. “They say I’m the only 2023 [quarterback] recruit they’re recruiting, so that was huge for me. But really, I’m just trying to go up there as much as I can and just enjoy my time up there.”

Former Michigan wing Caleb Houstan, a Mississauga, Ont., native, worked out with the Toronto Raptors Friday. In one season at Michigan, the Canadian sharpshooter averaged 10.1 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He led Michigan with 60 made three-pointers, shooting 35.5 percent from long range, but struggled inside the arc, with a 42.6 two-point shooting percentage (worst among Michigan starters). He connected on 47.7 percent of his three-point attempts at Crisler Center, just 29 percent on the road and 26.2 percent on neutral floors. He and classmate Moussa Diabate are Michigan’s second and third one-and-done prospects of the 21st century.

Michigan football associate head coach Biff Poggi published a tweet raving about the Wolverines’ culture.

“I would love to coach a team full of players who aren’t worried about NIL, social media following, personal brand building, the bag, etc., and do it with coaches who aren’t worried about their next job, who gets the credit and who makes what … oh geez I already do! I’m at Michigan. #GoBlue”

Quote Of The Day

“What they did last year to be honest with the quarterback game. Many people saw [sophomore] J.J. [McCarthy] and [senior] Cade [McNamara] and what they’ve done. And seeing as a quarterback position, that’s a really good spot.”

— Five-star QB Dante Moore on what has impressed him the most about Michigan

Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Where U-M wing Caleb Houstan stands in latest ESPN 2022 NBA mock draft

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Clemson calling: Can Michigan baseball keep coach Erik Bakich?

Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Fleeting Thoughts: Michigan football’s quarterback battle now and what’s on the recruiting trail

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan’s Blake Corum listed as top 10 running back prospect for 2023 NFL Draft

Chad Simmons, On3: Michigan gaining ground, Ohio State in contact with 5-star QB Dante Moore

Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin crushes Tennessee fan after college baseball loss

One Tennessee fan learned a painful lesson Sunday about what happens if you do a poor job taunting Lane Kiffin. Kiffin, now coach of Ole Miss, always likes to take advantage of opportunities to troll Tennessee and tweak their fans. He did so on Friday by sharing a news story about a mustard bottle being thrown onto the field during Game 1 of the Vols’ Super Regional game. Kiffin jokingly asked where the golf ball was, alluding to an incident last season when Ole Miss visited Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fans Not Happy With Ohio State's Schedule

Alabama fans are furious after taking a look at Ohio State's football schedule this upcoming season. One Crimson Tide fan in particular outlined the vast differences between Alabama's and Ohio State's schedules this upcoming season on a message board. Here's what that fan has to say:. "I see Ohio State...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
extrainningsoftball.com

Alex Storako Transferring to Oklahoma

Alex Storako is transferring to Oklahoma, she announced on Monday. “Excited to announce that I will be pursuing my Master’s degree and playing softball at the University of Oklahoma Can’t wait to be a Sooner! #BoomerSooner,” Storako wrote. On social media this weekend, Storako documented her recruiting...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The 1 'Closest' Head Coach To Nick Saban

Paul Finebaum will not entertain another coach in college football being better than Nick Saban. Frankly, nobody should, considering how successful he's been. The spot behind Saban has been widely debated during the offseason and Finebaum has again doubled-down on Kirby Smart deserving to be in that spot. "A lot...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Son of Falcons legend announces his college decision

The son of an Atlanta Falcons legend announced his college decision on Monday. Jamal Anderson, whose father is former Falcons running back Jamal Anderson, announced that he is committed to Clemson. The younger Anderson is a linebacker and rated as a four-star recruit. He chose Clemson over Florida, Penn State,...
CLEMSON, SC
Andrew Nembhard
Erik Bakich
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Had A Message For Tennessee Fans Sunday

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin definitely enjoyed the results of today's NCAA baseball super regionals. While top-ranked Tennessee was stunningly eliminated by Notre Dame, Ole Miss shutout Southern Miss to advance to the College World Series. The Rebels didn't even finish the regular season with a winning record in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN's Paul Finebaum Blasts College Baseball Head Coach

Notre Dame stunned the college baseball world by eliminating top-ranked Tennessee from the NCAA tournament on Sunday. The Volunteers, who entered the super regionals with just seven losses all season, suffered a 7-3 defeat in the deciding matchup of the three-game series. Tennessee finished 57-9 without a ticket to the College Baseball World Series.
KNOXVILLE, TN
extrainningsoftball.com

Former Michigan Standout Annabelle Widra Transferring to Auburn

Annabelle Widra is transferring to Auburn, she announced on social media on Sunday evening. “First off I want to thank the good Lord because he is so good,” Widra wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to my Michigan family for loving this southern belle and supporting her through it all. I am so happy and so excited to say i’ll be finishing my career and getting my degree at Auburn University!! Im so excited for this chapter and can’t thank my sweet family for all the love and support through it all. War Eagle baby”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

The Colts Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly bolstered their defense by adding another edge-rusher. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts are signing defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo. This will be the 28-year-old's fourth stop in his fifth NFL season. After playing just one game for the Arizona Cardinals, who made him...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Brady Quinn Reacts To Notre Dame's Huge Commitment

Notre Dame got its first big-time commitment in the Marcus Freeman era last week. 2024 Five-star quarterback CJ Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, committed to Notre Dame over Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Georgia, and LSU. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn is stoked about Carr's...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Georgia flips three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller

Flip season has started early for the Georgia Bulldogs, as three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller has opted to decommit from the Penn State Nittany Lions and announce his commitment to the staff in Athens on Monday. Miller, ranked as the nation’s No. 522 overall prospect in the Class of 2023,...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Brett Favre to Ole Miss following Men's College World Series Berth: Win it for the 'Sip

Former Packers great and Mississippi native Brett Farve is all aboard the Ole Miss hype train. The Rebels’ baseball team is headed to the College World Series after barely making the NCAA Tournament in the first place. However, they won their regional last weekend and then went to Hattiesburg and shut out Southern Miss in a two-game sweep during the super-regional with a combined score of 15-0.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

3-star IOL Austin Ramsey commits to KENTUCKY

Austin Ramsey’s official visit to Kentucky over the weekend must have gone quite well. The 6-foot-3, 365-pound interior offensive lineman from the class of 2023 announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon. Ramsey is considered a three-star prospect and the No. 671 overall recruit in the country,...
LEXINGTON, KY
