Newsstand: Michigan 'gaining momentum' in recruitment of five-star QB Dante Moore

Michigan On TV

What: Michigan women’s track and field at outdoor NCAA Championships

Where: Eugene, Oregon

When: 5:05 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore caught up with On3’s Chad Simmons at Thursday night’s OT7 event in Las Vegas. He discussed his recruitment, which is trending in a positive direction for Michigan Wolverines football. The Maize and Blue have long been a top option for Moore, and he’s visited on numerous occasions, but he appears to be even more interested now. A decision could come during the summer or in the fall at the latest.

“Just the respect I have with them and the respect they have with me,” Moore said of what has caused Michigan to make up ground. “They say I’m the only 2023 [quarterback] recruit they’re recruiting, so that was huge for me. But really, I’m just trying to go up there as much as I can and just enjoy my time up there.”

Former Michigan wing Caleb Houstan, a Mississauga, Ont., native, worked out with the Toronto Raptors Friday. In one season at Michigan, the Canadian sharpshooter averaged 10.1 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He led Michigan with 60 made three-pointers, shooting 35.5 percent from long range, but struggled inside the arc, with a 42.6 two-point shooting percentage (worst among Michigan starters). He connected on 47.7 percent of his three-point attempts at Crisler Center, just 29 percent on the road and 26.2 percent on neutral floors. He and classmate Moussa Diabate are Michigan’s second and third one-and-done prospects of the 21st century.

Michigan football associate head coach Biff Poggi published a tweet raving about the Wolverines’ culture.

“I would love to coach a team full of players who aren’t worried about NIL, social media following, personal brand building, the bag, etc., and do it with coaches who aren’t worried about their next job, who gets the credit and who makes what … oh geez I already do! I’m at Michigan. #GoBlue”

Quote Of The Day

“What they did last year to be honest with the quarterback game. Many people saw [sophomore] J.J. [McCarthy] and [senior] Cade [McNamara] and what they’ve done. And seeing as a quarterback position, that’s a really good spot.”

— Five-star QB Dante Moore on what has impressed him the most about Michigan

