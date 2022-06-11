Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: 84 Days

Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications

Now 84 days away form Georgia and Oregon, we take a look at what the No. 84 means to the Georgia Football program. From past to present, it’s certainly one that has a special place in the hearts of those that bleed red and black.

1984 – Bulldogs beat No. 2 Clemson behind Butler’s game-winning field goal

In yesterday’s Countdown to Kickoff, we looked back on a Georgia win over the No. 1 ranked Florida Gators. Now it’s time to do just that with the No. 2 Clemson Tigers – another rivalry that means quite a bit to Georgia fans and one that should be played more often, but that’s another story.

In this particular meeting between the border rivals separated by less than 100 miles, Georgia coach Vince Dooley called upon Kevin Butler to attempt a 60-yard field goal – the longest in program history – for the win. Butler had been converted from a linebacker to a kicker in high school and had hit a 46-yarder earlier in the game. In the process, the Bulldogs came back from a two touchdown deficit to take the lead and eventually win.

Ladd McConkey

The present of Georgia Football and No. 84 is third-year wide receiver Ladd McConkey from Chatsworth, Ga. After redshirting in 2020 as a member of the scout team, McConkey earned a spot on the Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team with 31 catches for 447 yards and five touchdowns. He had a team-high five receptions for 135 yards in a win at No. 18 Auburn including a 60-yard touchdown catch. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his efforts and will return as the team’s leading wide receiver in 2022.

