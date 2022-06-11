ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Hand It Over: Title Change Takes Place On WWE SmackDown

By Thomas Hall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory has been made! There are a lot of titles under the WWE banner and some of them have been around for a very long time. Those titles are the ones that can kick start a wrestler’s rise to the top and the Intercontinental Title has a history of doing just...

Dee Gaither
2d ago

Of course the title gonna change hands WWE always have the fan favorite lose the title 1-2 months after winning it GUNTHER gonna be Intercontinental champion for a while at least till October

George Foster
2d ago

wwe has gone to hell in a hand basket ain't worth the watching lately Gunther is nothing more than a bouncer

Rednecks matter
2d ago

Vinny boy playin of the war in Ukraine in the 70's 80's it was ivan koloff and the iron sheik In the 90's it was nikita koloff in the 90's now they got gunther and ludwig .

