ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

A look at what makes Coach Krabbenhoft so valuable to Wisconsin

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTpHB_0g7kBpph00

When Greg Gard took over as head coach of the Wisconsin men’s basketball program, he wasted little time bringing back former Badger Joe Krabbenhoft as an assistant coach on his new look staff back in 2016.

Dakota Joe had previously served as a video coordinator at Wisconsin from 2012-13 under Bo Ryan, before working as an assistant coach at South Dakota State from 2014-16 under Scott Nagy.

As a player at UW, Krabbenhoft was known as one of the toughest players to ever don the cardinal and white. Unofficially, my father contends he holds the program record for most stitches received while wearing a Badger uniform.

The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in 136 career games for Wisconsin, including 70 starts, and was named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team in 2008. Krabbenhoft was a consummate professional, a glue guy, and a proven winner.

During his time as an assistant at UW, the South Dakota native has served as a mentor to many, and helped lead Wisconsin to two Big Ten regular season championships and an NCAA Tournament appearance in all but one season while on staff.

What makes Joe Krabbenhoft so valuable to Wisconsin?

Now, entering his seventh season on the Badgers coaching staff, Coach Krabbenhoft appears to really be hitting his stride as an undeniable asset beyond the experience and credibility he brings to the court.

Known as a highly passionate, and relatable players coach, Krabbenhoft is also becoming the Badgers ace in the hole on the recruiting trail.

Since 2019, Coach Krabbenhoft has been the lead recruiter on 10 of the last 14 scholarship players who have signed with the Badgers. A list that includes Johnny Davis, Tyler Wahl, Ben Carlson, Steven Crowl, Jordan Davis, Carter Gilmore, Chucky Hepburn, Matthew Mors, and most recently Gus Yalden.

One thing is abundantly clear, coach Gard has the utmost trust in Krabbenhoft’s abilities to represent, and sell the school as well as anybody he works with – hence the high priority assignments.

Still just 35 years of age, Coach Krabbenhoft appears to be a rising star on the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff and has an incredibly bright future ahead of him.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Massive College Baseball Upset

After enjoying a great deal of the Women's College World Series, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was also impressed with the men on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Herby shouted out the Fighting Irish following their series-clinching win over the Vols. "Incredible accomplishment by Notre Dame baseball taking 2 of 3 against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tennessee Baseball Manager Reacts To Shocking Upset Loss

The Tennessee Volunteers aren't going to Omaha. Notre Dame eliminated the top-seeded squad from the NCAA's college baseball super regionals with a 7-3 upset on Sunday. Down 3-1 after six, the Fighting Irish scored three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to stun the Volunteers in Knoxville. Per...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fans Not Happy With Ohio State's Schedule

Alabama fans are furious after taking a look at Ohio State's football schedule this upcoming season. One Crimson Tide fan in particular outlined the vast differences between Alabama's and Ohio State's schedules this upcoming season on a message board. Here's what that fan has to say:. "I see Ohio State...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN's Paul Finebaum Blasts College Baseball Head Coach

Notre Dame stunned the college baseball world by eliminating top-ranked Tennessee from the NCAA tournament on Sunday. The Volunteers, who entered the super regionals with just seven losses all season, suffered a 7-3 defeat in the deciding matchup of the three-game series. Tennessee finished 57-9 without a ticket to the College Baseball World Series.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin crushes Tennessee fan after college baseball loss

One Tennessee fan learned a painful lesson Sunday about what happens if you do a poor job taunting Lane Kiffin. Kiffin, now coach of Ole Miss, always likes to take advantage of opportunities to troll Tennessee and tweak their fans. He did so on Friday by sharing a news story about a mustard bottle being thrown onto the field during Game 1 of the Vols’ Super Regional game. Kiffin jokingly asked where the golf ball was, alluding to an incident last season when Ole Miss visited Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Had A Message For Tennessee Fans Sunday

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin definitely enjoyed the results of today's NCAA baseball super regionals. While top-ranked Tennessee was stunningly eliminated by Notre Dame, Ole Miss shutout Southern Miss to advance to the College World Series. The Rebels didn't even finish the regular season with a winning record in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gard
Person
Bo Ryan
Person
Joe Krabbenhoft
Person
Scott Nagy
The Spun

Ex-Ohio State Star Reacts To Marcus Freeman's Comment

An ex-Ohio State teammate of Marcus Freeman's took exception to some of the Notre Dame coach's comments about the academics in Columbus. 'You don't go to class [at places like that]?' Freeman said rhetorically. 'Ok take some online classes, show up for your appointments. At Notre Dame, you're forced every day to go to class.'
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lane Kiffin roasts Tennessee after Notre Dame upset

College sports fans have a special ability to never seemingly forget anything. No matter if it happened last week, last year, last decade, or a generation ago, college fans tend to have a hard time letting things go. That’s the case with Tennessee Volunteers fans and former Vols head coach...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes with two in 247Sports’ top 25 incoming Big Ten freshmen

The 2022 recruiting class for the Iowa Hawkeyes is packing some serious punch. The class that just arrived on campus is loaded with talent and features two individuals that could become household names quickly. Those two are Xavier Nwankpa and Aaron Graves. Nwankpa is a consensus five-star recruit that will come in at defensive back and compete for reps right away. Graves is a consensus four-star recruit fresh off of being named MaxPreps National Athlete of the year. The two of them have been placed in 247Sports’ top 50 Big Ten incoming freshmen list. The duo is not just in the top...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Wisconsin Badgers#Uw
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer target Pete Nance set to visit UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are hoping to make one more addition to their roster for the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season. After missing out on Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, the Tar Heels have turned their focus to Northwestern’s Pete Nance who withdrew from the NBA draft and announced he was transferring. While Nance’s recruitment in the portal has been quiet, Inside Carolina is reporting that the Tar Heels will get a visit from Nance this week. Here is what IC wrote on the news reported by national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi: The 6-11 forward is expected to take an official visit...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sports

Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's college basketball at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium this November

College basketball's most distinct and unusual regular-season event for next season will take place on a professional baseball field in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 11, sources told CBS Sports. On the women's side, Wisconsin will face Kansas State. The doubleheader is being billed as the "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle," according to a source, and the game will be held at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Television partners and exact game times have not yet been finalized, sources said. Sports marketing firm Intersport, which also runs the CBS Sports Classic each December, is organizing the event.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Big Ten head football coaches

We went through and ranked the quarterbacks, running backs, and pass-catchers during our post-spring rankings. Now we are going to rank the Big Ten head coaches. The Big Ten has plenty of really good coaches — which is a big reason why the Big Ten is one of the best conferences in football — and the top five-to-six coaches could go in about any order you choose.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy