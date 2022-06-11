ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Where Wisconsin football transfers will call home this upcoming season

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
College athletics have changed forever with the implementation of the transfer portal and their ability to change schools one time without having to sit out a season.

All schools have fallen victim to offseason transfer portal attrition, and the University of Wisconsin is no different. Players leave a program for a multitude of reasons, whether that be in search of more playing time or simply to get closer to home.

Thankfully for UW, they’ve largely been able to keep their core pieces intact, while using their available scholarships to pursue immediate impact players to plug holes on the roster.

However, Wisconsin saw several players enter the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new home they deemed to be a better fit.

Here, in no particular order, are where Wisconsin football transfers will call home this upcoming season:

RB, Jalen Berger - Michigan State

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) hands off to running back Jalen Berger (8) during second quarter action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Wisconsin Athletics

WR, Devin Chandler - Virginia

Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler against the Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 20-17 in overtime. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

CB, Deron Harrell - Wyoming

Oct 13, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton (5) runs the ball as Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Deron Harrell (8) pursues during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

OLB, Izayah Green-May - Northern Illinois

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tripped up while being pursued by Wisconsin linebacker Izayah Green-May. Mjs Uwgrid08 32 Hoffman Jpg Uwgrid08

CB, Donte Burton – Tulsa

Badgers cornerback Donte Burton attempts to knock the ball away from intended receiver Tarik Black of Michigan during the second half. Credit: Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Content Services, LLC

WR, Isaac Smith – Eastern Michigan

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers mascot Bucky Badger waves the Wisconsin flag prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

FB, Quan Easterling - Duquesne (FCS)

Bucky Badger does 65 pushups in front of the crowd during the University of Wisconsin 68-17 football game win over Bowling Green at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, Saturday, September 20, 2014. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel photo by Rick Wood/RWOOD@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Ugrid21 38ofx Spt Wood

RB, Loyal Crawford - Independence Community College

Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers mascot Bucky Badger waves the Wisconsin flag prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB, Antwan Roberts – undecided

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; The Wisconsin flag is carried by Wisconsin Badgers mascot Bucky Badger prior to the game against the BYU Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

WR, A.J. Abbott – undecided

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

