Where Wisconsin football transfers will call home this upcoming season
By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
College athletics have changed forever with the implementation of the transfer portal and their ability to change schools one time without having to sit out a season.
All schools have fallen victim to offseason transfer portal attrition, and the University of Wisconsin is no different. Players leave a program for a multitude of reasons, whether that be in search of more playing time or simply to get closer to home.
Thankfully for UW, they’ve largely been able to keep their core pieces intact, while using their available scholarships to pursue immediate impact players to plug holes on the roster.
However, Wisconsin saw several players enter the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new home they deemed to be a better fit.
Here, in no particular order, are where Wisconsin football transfers will call home this upcoming season:
RB, Jalen Berger - Michigan State
WR, Devin Chandler - Virginia
CB, Deron Harrell - Wyoming
OLB, Izayah Green-May - Northern Illinois
CB, Donte Burton – Tulsa
WR, Isaac Smith – Eastern Michigan
FB, Quan Easterling - Duquesne (FCS)
RB, Loyal Crawford - Independence Community College
RB, Antwan Roberts – undecided
WR, A.J. Abbott – undecided
Contact/Follow us@TheBadgersWireon Twitter, and like our page onFacebookto follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.
College basketball's most distinct and unusual regular-season event for next season will take place on a professional baseball field in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 11, sources told CBS Sports. On the women's side, Wisconsin will face Kansas State. The doubleheader is being billed as the "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle," according to a source, and the game will be held at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Television partners and exact game times have not yet been finalized, sources said. Sports marketing firm Intersport, which also runs the CBS Sports Classic each December, is organizing the event.
When you're on a family vacation and you need to find a place to eat that everyone will agree on and enjoy, pizza is always a great way to go. Call it personal preference or experience, but I think some of the best food is found at "hole-in-the-wall-bars". My family's go-to pizza place in Wisconsin has always been the Lodge at the lake our family cabin is on, but after seeing this article from Only in Wisconsin, I now know where I want to go the next time we are in Madison.
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milton baseball is headed to the State Semifinals after defeating Arrowhead 8-5 in the WIAA D1 Baseball State Quarterfinals. Owen Holcomb opens up scoring for Milton with a 2 RBI triple to put the Red Hawks ahead 2-0 in the second. In the third Milton...
HARTLAND, Wis. - A home baseball diamond was destroyed – and a team of kids ten and younger are starting their season with a vandalized field. "We have a bunch of outfielders that came and a few of them wanted to go into the outfield but they were sad because they knew they would’ve been hurt if they tried," said Oliver Henderson.
I can’t believe we still have to protest our nation doing absolutely nothing about gun violence. Several hundred showed up at the Wisconsin capitol building yesterday afternoon to demonstrate against gun violence and our cultural inaction in addressing it – as one of several hundred such March for Our Lives events scheduled across the country.
Big news out of Chicago: Chef Dane Baldwin, co-owner of Milwaukee’s The Diplomat, is the winner of the 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest. The awards were announced Monday, June 13, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Baldwin was one of six semifinalists. The other nominees in...
Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
If you are looking for a tropical tiki bar beach setting...just take a drive to Wisconsin. Wait. What? Yeah, not the first thing you think of when looking for a beach resort retreat. Want to be even more puzzled, it's in an old barn. Located near Merrimac, Wisconsin which is...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The storms Monday left damage across the Madison area, but for one man on the east side of Madison, the cost was his dream home and a harrowing experience. Gregg McDonald grew up on the Madison’s east side, in a neighborhood near Atwood Avenue. He delivered...
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – State Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out during severe weather in Wisconsin after a semi wound up sideways while driving on a highway. In a WI State Patrol Facebook post, it reported the semi blew over on I-39/90/94 in Dane County during a storm Monday afternoon.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
Two fatalities have been reported following an accident where a semitruck pulling a flatbed trailer crashed head-on with another semi pulling a dry bulk tanker in Racine County, Wisconsin. The impact of the collision led to the first truck to burst into flames while the second flipped onto its side. WTMJ's Ali Ubah reports.June 14, 2022.
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said. Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen said a tanker truck hauling corn starch and a semi hauling plastic drain tile collided on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove. Both drivers were killed.
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers in southeastern Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said an initial investigation revealed that a semi was pulling was a flatbed trailer on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove when it crossed the center line and hit a semi pulling a dry bulk tanker. Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles. Authorities say the road will be shut down for an extended period of time. Brittany Grimm, who lives in the area, tells the Racine Journal Times she heard a “huge explosion” followed by “seven or eight smaller ones” at about 10:45 a.m.
MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday night. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area....
BARABOO, Wis. — Tuesday’s record-setting heat led to multiple pavement buckles across south-central Wisconsin. In Dane County, northbound U.S. Highway 51 was blocked at State Highway 19 due to a pavement buckle. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera showed one lane of traffic moving through the area using an off-ramp and shoulder. The area was reported to have cleared...
Lake Delavan Wisconsin Fishing Report. Fishing with dave duwe brings you and or your group 27 plus years experience fishing lake delavan and other walworth county lakes. How to live bait rig in fall. Reddy is a native of the delavan area and has an extensive knowledge of the area...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0