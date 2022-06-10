Republicans took every break in New York. Then Paladino arrived.
For New York’s beleaguered Republican Party, all signs had pointed for months that 2022 would be a banner year. As Democrats battle the traditional midterm slump, Republicans have been blessed with unforeseen fortune, including a court victory that resulted in new lines from Congress pitting veteran liberals against each other and...
A politician who voiced admiration for Hitler has given thousands of dollars to Republican members of New York State’s congressional delegation — but they appear to have no intention of giving back the campaign cash. In a recently surfaced interview from last year, Carl Paladino stunningly praised infamous...
Astorino and Wilson Attack Front Runner for Ties to Cuomo; Zeldin Attacks on Wilson and Astorino Don’t Stick. With less than two weeks until the June 28 NY primary, the four republican candidates for Governor faced off in a debate on WCBS-NYTV. Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani took off the gloves and slugged it out, with accusations and allegations made mostly between Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wislon.
A debate over gun laws and how best to keep New Yorkers safe is dominating the campaign for governor following a spate of mass shootings that have rocked the country and as gun violence is once again on the rise as the summer approaches. The differences between the two parties...
Following a weeks-long war of words, New York State Senator Daphne Jordan says she will not campaign for reelection in the face of a challenge from a fellow Capital Region Republican. Jordan, currently of the 43rd district, said Tuesday morning she will not actively run in the new 44th district....
Rep. Lee Zeldin took an aggressive approach as the front-runner in the first, feisty debate of New York’s Republican primary race for governor, batting back a barrage of attacks on Monday night by conjuring Trump-like nicknames for his rivals. Zeldin, a Long Island lawyer who leads in opinion polls...
Regarding the article “Group trying to discredit NY 2020 elections” (Sunday Post-Standard, June 12, 2022):. I want to thank New York Citizens Audit and Angi Renna for exposing the problems we have in our elections as well as our current era of politics. Because you are the problem.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Buffalo businessman running for Congress is in hot water after saying Adolf Hitler is “the kind of leader we need today.”. In audio that surfaced recently from a February 2021 radio interview, Republican Carl Paladino said the Nazi leader would inspire millions with his speeches. Tompkins County G-O-P Chairman Mike Sigler does not support or endorse Paladino’s remarks.
ALBANY, NY- A State Appeals Court says the New York Assembly Primary Elections will proceed as usual this June, but new district lines will have to be drawn in 2024. This update is according to the Associated Press and stems from what seems to be an endless quarrel in the state legislature over newly and re-designed district maps, which is a process that occurs every ten-years.
NEW YORK (PIX11)- Congressional candidate Suraj Patel is running for office in New York for the third time, and hopes democrats can beat republicans on major issues, like gun control and reproductive rights. “We’ve lost every major battle to these republicans,” said Patel, adding democrats are losing key battles on immigration and climate change as […]
Governor Kathy Hochul, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Carl Heastie announced Tuesday that 10 bills have been introduced in both the Assembly and Senate that would tighten New York’s gun laws, close loopholes and directly address the gaps in our laws exposed by the horrific shootings in Buffalo, Texas, and around the country. The bills would: require information sharing between state, local and federal agencies when guns are used in crimes; make threatening mass harm a crime; require microstamping for new guns; increase accountability for social media platforms; eliminate grandfathering of large capacity ammunition feeding devices; prohibit the purchase of body armor for anyone who is not engaged in an eligible profession; strengthen the Red Flag law by expanding the list of people who can file for Extreme Risk Protection Orders, and other measures; require that an individual obtain a license, with a minimum age of 21, to purchase a semiautomatic rifle; and close the “any other weapon” loophole.
A continuous question has remained the same over numerous years. How do we keep kids safe in schools?. Growing up, I remember doing drills in school in case of an emergency, a shooting, or lockdown. The teachers and staff members took this seriously and it was a concern during that time. With the growing amounts of school shootings and violence, it's time that something goes into place to make sure students are safe while in school.
A body armor retail sale ban signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul following recent mass shootings aims to stop most of the public from purchasing bulletproof vests. But now there's concern that the legislation may have missed the mark. “In New York state, we’re probably the largest body armor...
Where would we be without the internet? How did we survive before computers were invented? Sure, we had television, movies, schooling and that set of encyclopedias some salesperson conned your parent into buying which ended up being dust collectors. I love surfing the internet for things to learn and watching...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In the wake of the mass shooting at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, the shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers, and dozens of other mass shootings across the country, demands are growing for lawmakers to make decisions leading to comprehensive change.
New York has started mailing out stimulus checks early. While New York's state government was not expected to send out its stimulus checks or property tax relief before fall 2022, eligible residents could see checks up to $1,050 in the near future. Eligibility for the tax rebate is dependent on...
ONEIDA, N.Y. — Local law enforcement is reacting to new gun legislation signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on June 6. The ten laws were spurred after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas last month. State lawmakers considered the laws to be sweeping in their effect on gun violence in the state.
Can smokers legally smoke in a car that also has passengers who are minors? New York is definitely a state that seems to frown upon tobacco smoke, but is it legal to put children at risk with second-hand smoke? Here's what the law says. According to the Centers for Disease...
Ok, you did it again, you bought too much paint, we're talking a gallon or two of the stuff that you don't need. What do you do with the extra paint? Yes, you can keep it in the basement, just in case, but for how long? Months, Years?. If you...
Rydell Davis’ mother would often wipe black soot from the bedroom window of his childhood home. He grew up in Tyler Court, a street over from Interstate 81 where cars, trucks, and other motor vehicles polluted the air with toxins, causing him, and others around him, to develop asthma. But he didn’t understand that the proximity of the highway was the reason; not until he moved away.
Have you ever found money on the street? A dollar? Some change? It happens every once and a while and it's always tempting to pick it up. Maybe you step on the bill first while you look around to see if it belongs to someone close by. If you don't see anyone, bam, you pick it up!
