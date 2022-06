HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Ole Miss Rebels officially punched their ticket to the College World Series with a 5-0 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. To start off the game, pitchers for both sides had their best stuff on display both teams went scoreless through four innings. Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott (Tupelo) was especially dominant in his showing, holding USM scoreless through 7 innings on his way to earning his fourth win on the season.

