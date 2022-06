NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On the heels of multiple deadly shootings across the country, Nashville’s youth organized a march through downtown to demand gun safety reform. The demonstration is part of a national movement called March for Our Lives, where massive crowds gathered on Saturday in various cities around the country in a unified call on national and state lawmakers to enact common-sense changes to the present gun laws, according to the press release.

