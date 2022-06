Many women change their last names after marriage, after a divorce, or just because. During my 30-year career in medicine, I have had three last names. Yes, not a typo, three!. I got married for the first time during my internal medicine residency. I didn’t change my name and was “Mrs. Married Name” to friends and family and “Dr. Maiden Name” at work. I grew as a physician, conducted research, and published a few articles under my maiden name. Seven years into my marriage, I decided to change my last name and officially took on my then-husband’s last name. Two years later, I was divorced. That’s a different story.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO