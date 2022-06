National Barbecue Day is the best day to talk about a new restaurant location popping up in Rockford! Are you ready for Mission BBQ?. Mission BBQ has been on its way to Rockford since last summer. We first told you last July that it was coming, or specifically Lil Zim from Q98.5 let us know that not only is the restaurant known for it's bbq, but also for the patriotic feel each restaurant has an the daily stars and stripes salute.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO