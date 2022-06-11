New York’s Mini 10-K run celebrates 50th anniversary

The sleek four-wheeled carts look familiar enough, but not even UPS knows precisely how to describe what could be the delivery giant's latest way to get packages to your door. UPS unveiled Tuesday a battery-powered, four-wheeled cycle to more efficiently haul cargo in some of the world's most congested streets and to reduce its carbon footprint. The company is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO