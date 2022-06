Sometimes a diagnosis can be a frightening and life-altering event. In a mere moment, your whole life can change. The question is how you deal with that change. I've received a few diagnoses in my life, some major and others not so much. I've had different responses to each of them. When I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, I felt relieved because I had struggled with negative emotions all my life. I felt hope that medication could leave those days behind me.

