ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

G2 Technologies Corp. Grant Incentive Stock Options and Issues Finder's Fee Shares and Finder's Warrants in Connection with Closing of Acquisition

By The Newswire
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - June 6, 2022 - G2 Technologies Corp. (name change to G2 Energy Corp. is pending) (CSE:GTOO), (OTCQB:GTGEF), (FWB:1NZ.F) (the "Company" or "G2") announces today it has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate amount of 3,150,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $211M Of 2 Stocks

US stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $15M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones dropped around 875 points on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Sonim Technologies SONM stock moved upwards by 47.6% to $0.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million. Embark Technology EMBK stock moved upwards by 25.65% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $364.7 million. Cemtrex CETXP stock rose 22.85% to $1.29.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incentive Stock Option#G2 Technologies Corp#G2 Energy Corp#The Company#Company#Warrants#Canadian
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $558.60 million before the opening bell. John Wiley & Sons shares gained 2.1% to $49.10 in after-hours trading. Planet...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $55M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $55,204,926 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qkcaxx759t3ucmrkgmcd9wx3rnw8uzj3e0hdw49. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Benzinga

Why Ford Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 7.50% to $11.78. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected May CPI data. Rising inflation and an increase in US Treasury yields has also weighed on the market. Growing inflation has...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $81M Of 4 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones dropped around 150 points on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's session saw 269 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX. 180 Life Sciences ATNF was the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sees These 2 Prominent EV Makers Headed Toward Bankruptcy

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday he believes that electric vehicle startups Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN and Lucid Group Inc LCID are headed toward bankruptcy. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said that the two firms need to cut costs dramatically to stay out of danger. “Unless they...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Evoke Pharma EVOK shares rose 49.8% to $3.06 during Wednesday's regular session. Evoke Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 39.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 849.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Grown Rogue Terminates Joint Venture With Pure Extracts

Grown Rogue International Inc. GRUSF GRIN, a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, announced the termination of the joint venture between its Michigan partner, Golden Harvests, LLC and Pure Extracts Corp. The termination is immaterial to the company and the company's financial statements, since Grown Rogue had not incorporated any revenue or profits from this joint venture into their forecasts or planning.
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

Cisco And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday ahead of the key interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Decreases More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has fallen 6.01% to $22,231.00. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 25.0% loss, moving from $29,616.46 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy