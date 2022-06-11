ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues edge Brumbies, to face Crusaders in Super Rugby final

By STEVE McMORRAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8Jst_0g7jEEVY00
Hoskins Sotutu of the Blues scores a try against the Brumbies during the Super Rugby Pacific semifinal at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/AAP Image via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Auckland-based Blues set up an all-Kiwi final against the Christchurch-based Crusaders by hanging on under immense pressure to beat the ACT Brumbies 20-19 on Saturday in the second semifinal of Super Rugby Pacific.

The Blues extended a club-record winning streak to 15 games to earn the right to host next weekend’s final at Auckland’s Eden Park. The Crusaders reached the final with 20-7 win Friday over the Hamilton-based Chiefs.

The Blues led 20-7 after a dominant first half Saturday but the Brumbies rallied with two tries from lineout drives to replacement hooker Lachlan Lonergan to come within a point of the Blues after 76 minutes.

Twice reduced to 14 men by yellow cards in the second half, the Blues seemed to be just hanging on at the end.

The Brumbies had a late possession and the chance to become the first Australian team to win a Super Rugby playoffs match in New Zealand. But flyhalf Noah Lolesio attempted a long-range dropped goal as the clock ticked down and his kick was charged down by All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi, coming off the bench for the Blues.

“I’ve got a lot of trust in the lads but you’ve got to give it to the Brumbies, they could have run away with that one,” Blues captain Beauden Barrett said.

Barrett said Tuungafasi’s charge-down was a “huge” moment in the game and season.

“Those are the moments you have to be alive for and look for,” he said. “We needed the big fella to stand up at that moment.”

On a wet night in Auckland, the Blues won the first-half kicking game against a Brumbies team that counts that as a strength. The Blues contested kicks in the air better than the Brumbies, returned kicks more directly and put their own kicks in play more accurately to control that aspect of the match.

A series of penalties, including from scrums where the Brumbies buckled on the loosehead side, meant the Brumbies lost control of the pace of the match and the Blues lifted the tempo and scored tries out of counter-attack to lead 20-7 at halftime.

Flyhalf Barrett exercised a major influence on the game. His use of high and recoverable kicks and his ability to contest those among Brumbies defenders bent the match in the Blues’ favor in the second quarter. He also worked as the pivot of the attack, using long passes or picking up runners to stretch the defense.

The Blues had too many dangerous runners for the Brumbies to easily contain. Fullback Stephen Perofeta, Barrett, center Rieko Ioane and wingers A.J. Lam and Mark Telea brought the ball strongly out of defense. Lock Tom Robinson carried it in midfield and backrower Hoskins Sotutu was strong close to the line.

The Brumbies scored the first try of the match through Auckland-born winger Irae Simone after only three minutes. From an attacking scrum Lolesio handed a short ball to Simone who cut through the Auckland defense and made Lolesio’s conversion a formality.

Perofeta reduced the lead with two penalties and then sparked the Blues’ first try, running back a Brumbies kick from deep in his own half. He linked with Robinson and Ioane and when play came close the goalline, Sotutu drove over from the breakdown.

The Blues scored in similar circumstances in the 34th minute, bringing the ball out of defense through Perofeta, Ioane, Lam and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Scrumhalf Finlay Christie passed to Barrett and his offload put Telea over.

The Brumbies started the second half knowing they had to score first to have any chance of winning. It took them 18 minutes but they finally managed to nail one of their trademark lineout drives through Lonergan while Blues hooker Kurt Eklund was in the bin for a tip tackle.

Lonergan scored again in the 76th minute after Blues backrower Adrian Choat was yellow carded for a high tackle.

The final minutes to the match were thrilling and the climax came when Tuungafasi reached out a big hand to palm down Lolesio’s dropped goal.

“We showed a lot of heart in the second half and gave ourselves the opportunity to win that game,” Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa said. “But they just iced it at the end.”

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

England v New Zealand: Jonny Bairstow's astonishing century seals series win

Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day five) New Zealand 553 (Mitchell 190, Blundell 106) & 284 (Mitchell 62*, Broad 3-70) England 539 (Root 176, Pope 145) & 299-5 (Bairstow 136, Stokes 75*) England won by five wickets, lead three-match series 2-0 Jonny Bairstow's astonishing century led England to a...
SPORTS
Reuters

Kompany named new Burnley manager to succeed Dyche

June 14 (Reuters) - Burnley have appointed former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany as their new manager to take over from Sean Dyche, the Championship club (second-tier) said on Tuesday. The 36-year-old former Belgium defender left Anderlecht last month after two seasons as head coach, having joined in 2019 as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Joe Root: How does his innings compare to Kevin Pietersen, Ben Stokes & Alastair Cook?

It was a "remarkable" innings described as the work of a "genius" and a "magician"- but just how special was Joe Root's innings against New Zealand at Trent Bridge?. The former skipper stroked 176 from just 211 deliveries to help England close in on the tourists' first-innings 553 and leave fans, commentators and pundits alike purring with appreciation.
SPORTS
BBC

England v New Zealand: Hosts keep victory hopes alive at Trent Bridge

Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day four) New Zealand 553 (Mitchell 190, Blundell 106) & 224-7 (Young 56, Potts 2-32) England 539 (Root 176, Pope 145) England have the chance to force victory in the second Test after taking late New Zealand wickets on the fourth day at Trent Bridge.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Wellington, MO
BBC

Leicester Tigers rebuilt on 'fight', says Steve Borthwick

Head coach Steve Borthwick says Leicester Tigers have been rebuilt on "the fight" they showed in the defeat that marked his arrival 22 months ago. It was a 26-13 loss at Exeter that came during the pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season in which Tigers were only spared the drop because of Saracens' relegation for salary-cap breaches.
RUGBY
BBC

Will Rowlands: Lock named Wales' player of the year by nation's rugby writers

Dragons' Wales lock Will Rowlands has been named Wales player of the year by the Welsh Rugby Writers Association (WRWA). The 30-year-old joins a host of Welsh rugby legends on the list of previous winners, including Phil Bennett, who passed away last weekend. Rowlands earned respect and praise for his...
RUGBY
The Associated Press

F1 extends deal with Australian Grand Prix through 2035

Formula One announced a 10-year contract extension with the Australian Grand Prix on Thursday to continue racing in Melbourne through 2035. The new agreement will also bring feeder series Formula 2 and Formula 3 to the circuit for the first time starting next year. Organizers have also promised upgrades to the paddock and pit lane.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Robinson
Person
Allan Alaalatoa
Person
Finlay Christie
Person
Lonergan
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1918 — Molla Bjurstedt wins the women’s U.S. Lawn Tennis Association title for the fourth straight year, beating Eleanor Goss 6-4, 6-3. 1937 — Joe Louis knocks out Jim Braddock in the eighth round at Chicago’s Comiskey Park to win the world heavyweight title, which he would hold for 11 years.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

2016 Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig retires from tennis

Rio de Janeiro Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig announced her retirement from professional tennis at age 28 via a post on social media Monday. Puig became the first athlete to win gold for Puerto Rico in any sport at an Olympics with her women’s singles triumph in 2016. She also was the first woman representing her country to earn an Olympic medal of any color.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

942K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy