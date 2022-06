WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last month, police said a woman who had her parental rights taken away by the court, posed as a social worker to kidnap her biological son from the Rose Hill school district’s daycare at an elementary school. The kidnapping led to an Amber Alert that ended after several hours with the boy found safe in Oklahoma and his non-custodial parents taken into custody.

ROSE HILL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO